ZEROBASEONE to perform for Grammy Museum’s Global Spin Live; tickets get sold out within hours

ZEROBASEONE, the rookie boy group that recently made a comeback with their album You had me at HELLO is set to take center stage at the Grammy Museum’s Global Spin Live 2024.

Soon after the announcement of ZB1 performing at the Global Spin Live, the tickets for the live concert were sold out within hours.

ZEROBASEONE will perform at the Grammy Museum’s Global Spin Live on July 25

On July 12, 2024, the Grammy Museum announced that the K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE would be performing at the Global Spin Live on July 25, 2024, Thursday at 7:30 PM (8 AM IST on July 26, 2024, Friday).

The Grammy also announced that they are excited to have the K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE for the online music festival. ZB1 will also discuss their music, career, and creative process with Emily Mei.

Soon after the announcement of ZEROBASEONE’s performance announcement on the Grammy Museum’s site, the tickets sold out within just mere hours. The rapid selling out of tickets is proof of the boy group’s raging popularity among fans worldwide.

See the Grammy Museum’s Global Spin Live announcement with ZB1 here:

Global Spin Live is a highly followed online performance by the Grammy Museum where they highlight global artists. The performance is set to bring ZB1 closer to their fans everywhere and will further cement their presence globally.

Advertisement

ZEROBASEONE is also scheduled to perform at music festivals Tencent Music Entertainment Awards 2024, KCON LA, and Summer Sonic 2024 where they will showcase their music and performance prowess.

Know more about ZEREOBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE is a rookie boy group with nine members namely Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

ZEROBASEONE also known as ZB1 marked their debut with the EP YOUTH IN THE SHADE on July 10, 2023, alongside the lead track In Bloom. The album became one of the best-selling albums according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

Meanwhile, ZB1 recently dropped the Japanese version of their hit track Feel the POP on May 17, 2024. In other news, ZEROBASEONE is set to make its comeback in August 2024.

ALSO READ: ZEROBASEONE to make official comeback with brand-new album in late August; Report