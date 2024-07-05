ZEROBASEONE to make official comeback with brand-new album in late August; Report

ZEROBASEONE, the talented rookie boy band, who debuted a year ago is all set for their next comeback. According to the latest reports, the group is gearing up to release a brand-new album soon. Though it is yet to be confirmed officially, the reports of their comeback are igniting excitement among the fans.

ZEROBASEONE gears up for August comeback

On July 5, Ten Asia reported that ZEROBASEONE (also known as ZB1) is confirmed to make an August comeback with a brand-new album. There are already many expectations about great reponses to the news which comes ahead of the group’s 1st debut anniversary on July 10.

At the same time, the August release will mark their official comeback 3 months after they unveiled their 3rd extended play You had me at HELLO.

Know more about ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, is a popular K-pop boy band that debuted on July 10, 2023, with their first mini-album YOUTH IN THE SHADE. Launched by WAKEONE, the multinational boy band was formed from Mnet’s music survival show Boys Planet.

Currently, the lineup consists of a total of nine members including Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Hanbin, Matthew, Taerae, Ricky, Gyuvin, Gunwook, and Han Yujin.

Within a year, the group has shot to global fame, with their quality music, which captivated the fans with each release. They are often dubbed as one of the leading boy groups of 5th-generation K-pop, thanks to their incredible musical talents and visuals.

The group has also earned the moniker ‘million seller’ after consecutively acquiring 1 million sales within a day of the release of three albums since their debut.

Following the release of their debut EP, on November 6, 2023, they marked their comeback with the second mini-album MELTING POINT, and its lead track CRUSH. Then, on May 13, 2024, the nine-piece group unveiled their 3rd mini-album You had me at HELLO.

Some of their popular songs are Feel the POP, SWEAT, In Bloom, CRUSH, and MELTING POINT, among others.

Following their global rise, the group is all set for their first world concert 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR. They will kick off the overseas tour by visiting cities around Asia, followed by concerts in Seoul from September 20 to September 22.

