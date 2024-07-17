Ahn Jae Hyun, TVXQ’s Yunho to host M Countdown at 20th anniversary show; latest MC trio to perform special cover

Ahn Jae Hyun, the noted South Korean actor will be returning to host M Countdown along with TVXQ’s Yunho as special MCs for the music show’s 20th anniversary broadcast alongside ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun and RIIZE’s Sohee, the current MC trio.

Ahn Jae Hyun and TVXQ’s Yunho have been announced as special MCs for M Countdown’s 20th anniversary

On July 17, 2024, M Countdown announced the star-studded lineup for its upcoming 20th anniversary broadcast on July 18.

The announcement brings a striking piece of news as the very first MC of M Countdown, Yunho of TVXQ is returning to host the music show after 20 years. To join him, Ahn Jae Hyun who hosted the music show in 2014 is also returning after 10 years. Ahn Jae Hyun and Yunho will be seen as the special MCs for M Countdown's 20th anniversary.

The special MCs will join the current MC trio ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun, and RIIZE’s Sohee. The MC trio will also perform a special performance.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon will share a stage with ZB1’s Sung Hanbin to perform a special duet, they worked as an MC duo on the music show last year.

Additionally, TWS will be performing a special cover of their senior group SEVENTEEN’s song. The rookie boy group has been called the juniors of SEVENTEEN many times. Additionally, famous rapper Lee Young Ji will perform with BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun it will be interesting to see their synergy on the music show.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser for M Countdown’s 20th anniversary here:

Know TVXQ’s Yunho and Ahn Jae Hyun

Yunho is a member of K-pop duo TVXQ which initially was a five-member group. Yunho recently dropped his solo 3rd mini album Reality Show on August 7, 2023. He also recently appeared in a mini-series called RACE making a comeback in acting after 6 years.

Ahn Jae Hyun is a South Korean actor who is known for his hit K-dramas Love With Flows, The Real Has Come, My Love from the Star, Cinderella with Four Knights, and Blood. He recently appeared alongside Seo In Guk in Please Don’t… music video sequel by K.Will.

ALSO READ: Will Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun return for 3rd installment of BL love story? Here's what K.Will has to say