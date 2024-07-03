ILLIT, RIIZE, more secure top spots on July Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings; tripleS, and more follow

This month's list of rookie idol groups for July highlights ILLIT at the top followed by RIIZE, which saw a significant rise in their score. The rankings, based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness, also feature tripleS, QWER, and TWS among the top five, showcasing the growing popularity of these new groups.

July Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings announced

The Korean Business Research Institute published the brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups in July. These rankings were derived from an extensive analysis of big data collected between June 2 and July 2, focusing on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness. Only groups that debuted in 2023 or later were included.

ILLIT secured the top spot with a brand reputation index of 2,158,340. The group's popularity was highlighted by keywords such as Magnetic, Wonhee, and Billboard, with positive attributes like fresh, cute, and beautiful prominently associated with them. The group also achieved an impressive positivity score of 80.91 percent.

RIIZE followed closely in second place, boasting a brand reputation index of 1,991,646, which represents a significant 68.65 percent increase from the previous month.

tripleS climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,396,545, demonstrating their growing influence in the industry. QWER secured the fourth position with a score of 1,297,375.

Finally, TWS completed the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,244,609. These rankings reflect the dynamic and competitive nature of the K-pop industry, showcasing the rapid rise of new talent.

Following TWS in the list are rookie K-pop idol groups like BABYMONSTER, ZEROBASEONE, BADVILLAIN, KISS OF LIFE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more.

Enlisted below are the top 30 rookie idol groups on the brand reputation rankings for the month of July.

Here are top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for July 2024

ILLIT RIIZE tripleS QWER TWS BABYMONSTER BADVILLAIN ZEROBASEONE KISS OF LIFE BOYNEXTDOOR YOUNG POSSE ARTMS Candy Shop UNIS KATSEYE NOWADAYS EVNNE UNICODE NEXZ Big Ocean ONE PACT FANTASY BOYS DXMON NiziU The Wind LIMELIGHT SPIA POW eite PRIMROSE

