MAKE MATE 1 winners to debut as 7-member boy group NouerA in January 2025; Know full details

On August 5, KBS' acclaimed idol audition program MAKE MATE 1 (also known as MA1) unveiled the name of its much-anticipated new boy group; NouerA. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the seven-member ensemble, who will officially debut in January 2025.

NouerA's name is a blend of French and English, derived from the French word ‘nouer’, meaning ‘to tie together’, and the English term ‘era’. This combination symbolizes the group's ambition to connect different eras through their music, promising a fresh and innovative presence in the K-pop scene.

As of today, NouerA has launched their official social media profiles, giving fans their first glimpse into the world of the new group. The buzz around NouerA has been building since the end of MAKE MATE 1 on July 17, when the survival show concluded with an electrifying live finale. The show, known for its fierce competition and exceptional talent, saw 36 contestants vie for a spot in the group, showcasing their skills through captivating performances of original songs such as Higher Wire and Make It Bounce.

Bing Fan from China emerged as the standout performer, securing the top spot with his remarkable stage presence and vocal prowess. Lin, also from China, followed closely in second place, impressing with his rap skills and music production abilities. Miraku from Japan claimed third place, captivating audiences with his dynamic dance performances and endearing charm.

South Korean contestants filled the remaining top spots, with Jang Hyun Jun securing fourth place with his silky vocals and engaging personality. Noh Gi Hyeon, known for his soothing voice and warm demeanor, finished fifth, while Jeon Jun Pyo's tranquil presence earned him sixth place. The final spot on the debut lineup went to Han Yu Seop, who outshone his competitors with his charismatic vocals and confident stage presence.

Fans are eagerly anticipating NouerA's debut, set to introduce a unique blend of talents and backgrounds to the K-pop industry. With their diverse experiences and impressive performances, the members of NouerA are poised to make a significant impact, promising to bring a new era of music and entertainment to the global stage.

