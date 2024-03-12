MAMAMOO's Hwasa unveils silly and goofy fandom name; Details inside

Hwasa is the vocalist of the group MAMAMOO which also includes Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. Earlier in June 2023, Hwasa signed with PSY's label P NATION. MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 with Mr. Ambiguous. The group is known for their songs like Starry Nights, Hip, Egotistic, Aya and many more. They are widely celebrated for their vocal skills and amazing music.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa reveals fandom name

On March 12, MAMAMOO member Hwasa revealed the name of her fandom as 'TWITS'. TWIT literally means a silly or stupid person. But for Hwasa, this word has a special meaning. The idol made her debut as a soloist with the single Twit in February 2019. She explained that for her, the word stands for an unconditionally loving person who might seem like a twit. Hwasa's song Twit also discusses the topic of loving a person so much that one might seem like a twit. Hence, Hwasa chose TWITS as her fandom name. Fans showed their support for the name and many mentioned that they are TWITS for Hwasa.

More about Hwasa and MAMAMOO

Hwasa is the maknae and the vocalist of the group MAMAMOO. She debuted as a part of the group in 2014. The group is known for their stable live vocals, harmonies and iconic performances.

Hwasa made her debut as a soloist in 2019 with her hit track Twit. The song quickly grabbed the attention of the listeners and entered several charts. She was also a part of the temporary K-pop supergroup Refund Sisters along with Jessie, Lee Hyori and Uhm Jung Hwa.

Her latest release was I Love My Body which was released in September 2023. This was her first release under PSY's company P NATION. The song charted on several lists and the music video has more than 51 million views on YouTube.

Hwasa is a symbol of body positivity in the K-pop industry. In the past, she has discussed her expressed the discrimination she went through and how she decided that she will achieve her dreams regardless.

