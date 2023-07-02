Will Hwasa continue as a MAMAMOO member? Idol's new agency P NATION opens up

MAMAMOO's Hwasa has left her long-time agency RBW to join PSY's P Nation. As many fans celebrated her new beginning, many fans were worried if the MAMAMOO maknae would stay in the group or part ways. P NATION, Hwasa's new agency has assured fans that she is not leaving her girls, here is what they have to say about it.

Hwasa stays in MAMAMOO

On June 30, MAMAMOO member Hwasa moved on from her long-time management RBW and joined P NATION. P NATION is home to artists like Heize, CRUSH, The New Six (TNX), and most importantly PSY. P NATION welcomed the MARIA singer with open arms and promised to support Hwasa wholeheartedly. MAMAMOO fans were happy to see Hwasa choose her new path but as idols change management companies the biggest question that arises is, will they leave the group or will they stay?

On July 2, P NATION reassured fans that Hwasa will be a MAMAMOO member in the future as well. P NATION said, "We plan to fully support Hwasa in her future activities, and We will do our best so she can meet her fans as MAMAMOO." Fans anticipate good treatment from P NATION towards their idol Hwasa and are excited to see what kind of music will she release in the future.

Hwasa's activities

On the expiration of her contract with RBW, Hwasa and the agency mutually decided to not continue working together. Hwasa revealed that she will be joining PSY's P NATION on June 30. Hwasa was embroiled in a dating scandal with a businessman who is rumored to be 12 years older than her, the agency is yet to confirm the news. The MAMAMOO member was spotted at the BVLGARI event in Seoul on June 28. Her form-fitting black dress took away everyone's breath as she absolutely killed that alluring look. Hwasa along with MAMAMOO recently concluded their first world tour ever since their debut which started in November 2022. The quartet covered over 9 places in Asia and 9 places in the United States. The group closed their tour with an encore performance in Seoul.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa wrapped in dating rumors with businessman; Agency makes brief response