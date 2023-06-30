MAMAMOO’s Hwasa wrapped in dating rumors with businessman; Agency makes brief response

On June 30, many South Korean media outlets reported that MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has been in a relationship with an entrepreneur for the past 5 years and he is 12 years older to her. In response to the reports, Hwasa’s team said that they are currently confirming the facts with Hwasa herself and they cannot confirm the news as of yet.

MAMAMOO Hwasa and Person A:

According to many reports, Hwasa’s boyfriend was born in 1985 and is a businessman who used to work in the music industry and is currently running his own business. They supposedly began dating after they met while Person A was working in the industry. Person A was worried at the backlash he might get because he would be dating an extremely famous celebrity but still went ahead with it and now they have been in a relationship for 5 years. With no confirmation from Hwasa, fans were just happy to hear that Hwasa has been dating someone and she is happy in the relationship!

About Hwasa:

She debuted in the group MAMAMOO in 2014 and since then, they have created some popular songs like Décalcomanie, Um Oh Ah Yeah, Starry Night, Hip, Dingga Dingga and more. She also got a lot of love as a solo artist, with songs like Twit and Maria. Besides being a singer, she is one of the most popular variety personalities and an unintentional ‘mukbanger’ (Korean term for people who eat on camera). She is also known as the ‘sold out queen’ for selling out whatever food she eats, which began with the iconic gopchang scene in MBC’s I Live Alone.

Hwasa’s exit from RBW:

Hwasa, who has been with RBW for some time, announced on June 27th that her exclusive contract has recently expired. After cautious conversations with Hwasa, they reached the end of a delightful friendship between the artist and the company. They said that in the future, both individually and collectively, they will provide unwavering support so that MAMAMOO can advance alongside MooMoo (fandom name).

ALSO READ: Will BLACKPINK’s Jennie appear on Dua Lipa’s podcast At Your Service? Find Out

Advertisement