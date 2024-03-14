Hwasa announces her 1st FANCON TOUR Twits in Seoul; Check date, ticketing and more details

Hwasa stands out among the fearless K-pop soloists who ride the Hallyu Wave with their distinct style and musical identity. As part of the renowned South Korean girl group MAMAMOO, Hwasa joins forces with Solar, Moonbyul, and Wheein to create a powerful quartet. Together, they have gained recognition for defying societal norms and pushing the boundaries of beauty standards in South Korean society, shattering gender stereotypes along the way. Their unconventional approach sets them apart from other K-pop stars, making them truly unique. The María hitmaker recently announced her first fan con tour. Check out all the details below.

Hwasa announces her first tour HWASA the 1st FANCON TOUR Twits in Seoul; Check date, ticketing, and more details

Hwasa, the Twit singer two days ago released her official fandom name ‘Twits’. The Chilli singer is not done with surprises for her fans as today she has announced her first-ever solo fan-con tour. The tour is called HWASA the 1st FANCON TOUR Twits in Seoul and is named after her fan club name. The tour will kickstart on April 20, 2024, in Seoul at the Daeyang Hall inside Sejong University at 6 PM KST.

The sale of tickets for HWASA the 1st FANCON TOUR Twits in Seoul will begin on March 28 at 8 PM KST for fan club members. For the general public, the tickets will go on sale on April 2 at 8 PM KST at the website ticket.interpark.com, and for pre-sale fans can apply at her website: hwasa.bstage.in. The fan con tour has incited excitement among fans as they eagerly wait to see the soloist perform.

More about Hwasa

Hwasa is a South Korean singer, rapper, and songwriter. She debuted as a member of MAMAMOO in 2014. She began her solo career with her debut single Twit on February 13, 2019. The song topped the Circle Digital Chart and won her song of the year at the Gaon Chart Music Awards. She signed with PSY’s P NATION on June 30 in a very special way on stage, she was a guest at PSY’s Summer Swag Concert. Her debut mini-album María in June 2020. Hwasa’s last release was her single Chilli which was released on October 4, 2023.

