Marry My Husband co-stars Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho to welcome first child after September marriage

Gong Min Jung has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The actress recently got married to her Marry My Husband co-star Jang Jae Ho, transforming their reel story into a real one. Congratulations are in as the couple is taking a big step in their journey together.

According to Korean media outlets, on December 2, Gong Min Jung attended the press conference for her upcoming KBS drama Sorry Not Sorry, co-starring Jun So Min, Choi Daniel, Jang Hui Ryeong, and more. During the conference, she made a surprise announcement, "Just like my character, I am currently pregnant. I am expecting to give birth soon. I have many things in common with Ha Na (indicating to her character in the upcoming drama)."

She added that although the character wasn't initially pregnant in the screenplay, the production team and the creators adjusted the setting. Expressing her gratitude, she said, "I am thankful to be part of this project as I feel I can represent something as a mother-to-be.”

Back in September, Gong Min Jung tied the knot to Jang Jae Ho. The duo starred as a married couple in the smash-hit drama Marry My Husband, which concluded its run in January this year.

Meanwhile, Gong Min Jung's upcoming drama Sorry Not Sorry is set to premiere on December 5 at 9 PM KST on the KBS network. The drama tells the story of a single woman named Ji So Yi (played by Jun So Min), who abruptly breaks off her engagement. While trying the repay the loan for her newlywed home, she struggles to meet ends, along in a city.

Gong Min Jung is set to portray Choi Ha Na, an old best friend of Ji So Yi. She is a working mother who tries to solve her problems by documenting everything including her pregnancy in an Excel sheet.

On the other hand, Jang Jae Ho was last seen in Marry My Husband. Some of his other works are Eve, The Spies Who Loved Me, Nobody Knows, and Chief of Staff, among others.

Congratulations to the couple on their new beginnings!

