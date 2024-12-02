IU to reunite with Goblin actress Yoo In Na on her show You In Radio after 9 years; Details inside

IU and Yoo In Na are set to showcase their chemistry on the Goblin actress' ongoing show You In Radio. The two are set to reunite after 1 month and 8 years since the actress made a guest appearance on the singer's YouTube show IU's Palette. Meanwhile, it was 9 years since IU last appeared on a radio show hosted by Yoo In Na.

On December 2, a Korean media outlet reported that IU will appear on Yoo In Na's You In Radio show. This is the first time, the singer is reuniting with her best friend on a radio show since 2016. At that time, the Goblin actress was hosting KBS Cool FM's Yoo In Na's Volume Up. She worked on this show for 5 years.

A few days ago, Yoo In Na's Goblin co-star Gong Yoo also appeared on her radio show and the episode went viral among fans. So, expectations run high about IU's appearance and what kind of chemistry the duo will show.

Meanwhile, announcing IU's appearance, the production team requested fans to ask questions for IU. Within 14 hours, there have been 900 entries so far. IU and Yoo In Na's friendship goes way back. It is said that they have been close friends for almost 10 years now, so fans must have been waiting for their reunion. Around 1 year and 8 months ago, the two had a reunion when Yoo In Na made a guest appearance on IU's Palette.

On the work front, IU recently concluded her 2024 world tour which lasted about 6 months following the release of her min-album The Winning. On the other hand, she is set to make her acting comeback almost after 6 years. She is in talks to lead the upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerine, co-starring Park Bo Gum. She has also confirmed a new drama with Byeon Woo Seok.

On the other hand, Yoo In Na was last seen in the 2023 drama True to Love. Some of her most popular works are Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (also known as Goblin), Snowdrop, The Spies Who Loved Me, and Touch Your Heart, among others.

