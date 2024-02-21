Marry My Husband: 3 key takeaways from Park Min Young, Na In Woo starrer revenge time-slip K-drama

Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, and Lee Gikwang, has finally concluded! Based on the popular web novel of the same name, the series follows the revenge journey of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who witnesses her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) and her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) having an affair, leading to her murder by her husband. Transported 10 years back in time and granted a second chance at life, Kang Ji Won seeks revenge alongside her boss Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo).

As the series marks its end here are 3 major points that we learnt from this heartwarming time-slip revenge drama

Everyone deserves a second chance

Even though time travel may seem far-fetched, Marry My Husband certainly teaches us that there's never a wrong time to start anew. Regardless of who you are, everyone deserves a second chance, and sometimes, you have to carve out that opportunity for yourself. Whether it's leaving toxic relationships, pursuing a new career path, or simply prioritizing self-care, restarting your life is about seizing that second chance. Just like Kang Ji Won, Joo Ran, and Yoo Ji Hyuk, each of them took strides forward in their second chances, striving to become better versions of themselves.

Ji Won reclaimed her lost freedom, becoming significantly more independent and self-sufficient. She learned to surround herself with the right people, became more assertive, opened herself up to trust, and ultimately allowed herself to find happiness. Joo Ran, who initially faced a fate similar to Ji Won's, overcame her illness, divorced her husband, and embarked on a new and improved life. Even Ji Hyuk, burdened by regrets of not being able to help or confess to Ji Won, ensured her safety and happiness by dedicating his life to her, leaving his past regrets behind. These characters exemplify that second chances merely provide an opportunity; it's up to us to make the decisions that can alter our fate. Believing in oneself is crucial, and granting oneself a second chance can lead to transformative outcomes.

Advertisement

Surround yourself with the right people

A significant message conveyed by the show is the importance of bidding farewell to toxic relationships who hinder our progress and embracing those who propel us forward in our journey. Ji Won, initially timid and apprehensive, found herself trapped in a cycle of exploitation and manipulation orchestrated by Min Hwan and Soo Min, plunging her deeper into despair. Their betrayal inflicted immense heartbreak upon Ji Won, as she was constantly used and mistreated, ultimately leading to her suffering.

Contrary to her experience with them, when Ji Won found the right companions in Ji Hyuk, Eun Hee, Joo Ran, and Eun Ho, she blossomed into a strong, confident, and radiant individual. Transitioning from her previous shy and timid self to a fearless and independent Ji Won who recognized her self-worth, she thrived in the company of these supportive friends. They instilled belief in herself and in others, leading her to establish a loving family. Each person in her life served as a positive influence, contributing to her overall happiness and well-being. This drama beautifully exemplifies the notion that "You just glow differently when you are surrounded by the right people." It underscores the importance of recognizing when a relationship is toxic, even if it may seem comfortable, and the transformative power of surrounding oneself with supportive and nurturing individuals who help us become the best version of ourselves.

Importance of self-love: putting yourself first

The true beauty of the show lies in Kang Ji Won's transformative journey. Initially, Ji Won consistently placed herself at the bottom of her list of priorities, while elevating Soo Min and Min Hwan above herself, praising them for their supposed kindness. However, after experiencing betrayal and being granted a second chance, Ji Won underwent a profound realization of her own self-worth. She reclaimed her lost freedom and pursued everything she had sacrificed, ultimately finding her happiness. This journey underscores the importance of caring for oneself, recognizing one's own value, and prioritizing self-improvement. Ji Won's story serves as a poignant reminder that while caring for others is crucial, caring for oneself is equally essential. After all, there is only one of you in the world, so it's vital to treat yourself with kindness and strive to become the best version of yourself, just as Ji Won did.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Ep 15-16 Review: Park Min Young, Na In Woo's joyful marriage wraps up revenge tale on a happy note