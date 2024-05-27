MBLAQ’s Thunder and Gugudan's Mimi tie knot in beautiful wedding ceremony; 2NE1's Dara shares ethereal PICS

Former Gugudan member Mimi and ex-MBLAQ member Thunder exchanged their vows on May 26 in a private ceremony which was also attended by 2NE1's Dara. The couple had announced their engagement in November 2023 through social media. Earlier in July they had disclosed that they have been in a relationship for four years.

On May 26, former Gugudan member Mimi and former MBLAQ member Thunder got married in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by friends and family. Their wedding was hosted by actor Choi Soo Jong who also officiated their matrimony. The actor is known for hits like Korea-Khitan War and Emporer of the Sea. Thunder's biological sister 2NE1's Sandara Park and trot singer Lee Chan Won also performed at the wedding.

Sandara Park, also known as Dara, took to Instagram and shared beautiful photos from the wedding ceremony. In the caption, she wrote that she is happy for her little brother and said that she's the happiest in the world. She congratulated the happy couple and thanked the guests for attending the wedding.

More about Mimi, Thunder and Dara

Mimi made her debut as an idol as a part of Gugudan in 2016. They released their mini album The Little Mermaid with the music video of the title track Wonderland. The group was not active since 2018 and finally disbanded in 2020. Mimi was the vocalist of the group.

Thunder was a part of the K-pop boy group MBLAQ who debuted in October 2009 with their album Just BLAQ. In 2014, Thunder parted ways with the group.

Sandara Park is a member of the K-pop super group 2NE1. She debuted early with her album Sandara in 2004. Since the group's hiatus in 2015, she has been focusing on her solo career.

