‘Shah Rukh Khan asked me not to take tension’, says KKR cricketer Harshit Rana about fine imposed on him during IPL 2024

Shah Rukh Khan was the happiest man on May 26, 2024, when his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, emerged victorious after a hard-fought Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR players have time and again praised the Bollywood superstar for his encouragement and support of the team.

Cricketer Harshit Rana, who caught attention during IPL 2024 because of his flying kiss celebration, has revealed that SRK asked him not to worry when a fine was imposed on him during the tournament.

Harshit Rana on what Shah Rukh Khan said about the fine imposed on him during IPL 2024

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, cricketer Harshit Rana talked about the fine imposed on him during this year’s IPL after his wicket celebration with a flying kiss. He revealed what KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan said to him. Harshit stated, “Jab main ban hua aur jab meko fine laga toh shah rukh sir ne mujhe bola tha, ‘Tu tension mat le mai de dunga’ (When I was banned and got the fine, Shah Rukh sir told me not to take tension; he will give it).”

During the conversation, Harshit couldn’t stop showering praise on King Khan, expressing that they couldn’t get a better team owner than him. He also said that regardless of the result of the match, SRK’s reaction remains the same.

Harshit also disclosed a wise thought that SRK has told the team, saying, “Woh ek cheez bolte hai humesha ki haar jeet chalti rehti hai, but kabhi jo tumhara jazba hai ya jis tareeke se tum cricket khelte ho woh mat bhoolna (He says one thing: defeat and victory keep happening, but never forget the spirit you have or the way you play cricket).”

Harshit called it a big thing that their team owner is with them in both wins and losses, due to which their confidence always increases.

Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt note after KKR’s IPL victory

A few days after KKR won against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final on May 26, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media and expressed his feelings. He posted a picture in which he posed with the entire team and his family, including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. In the caption, Shah Rukh wrote, “To my boys…. my team…. my champs….’these blessed candles of the night’ …. My Stars…of KKR.”

Praising the team, he expressed, “The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop!”

Acknowledging the support of the fans and showing his gratitude, SRK stated, “Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world youngsters learn that Tough times don’t last….Finally Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo…Lorbo…Jeetbo….Always. See u all at the stadia in 2025.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan impressed the audience with three different movies last year. He is now gearing up to kickstart the shoot of his next film, King, very soon. He is all set to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, which is touted to be an action-packed thriller.

