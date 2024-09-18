BLACKPINK’s Lisa shares vision for debut full-length album; plans ‘outside the box’ concept

Lisa, from the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has recently revealed insights on her upcoming full-length album and wants to do an ‘outside the box’ concept. With her new singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman, the artist has showcased her artistic vision and wishes to explore more in her solo work.

On September 18, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s interview with Vogue Korea was released, where she talked about various aspects of her career. When asked about her upcoming projects, the artist revealed that she dreams of going ‘outside the box’ for her debut full-length solo album. She wants to break free from the mold created for her and try various new things. By wanting to step outside her comfort zone and develop her artistic vision, the upcoming album is already gaining attention from fans.

Lisa has become a worldwide sensation following her MTV VMA 2024 performance, where she sang her new singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman (featuring Rosalia). Both songs received massive attention from fans upon their release and went viral on social media platforms. Moreover, she is also set to perform at her first festival as a solo artist. She will be appearing at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024, and revealed that she chose the event because it is a charity concert hosted by an international civil rights organization.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.