Meenoi breaks down during live session talking about 'sins'; worried fans demand clarity from AOMG

Meenoi, AOMG artist and renowned South Korean singer, left fans concerned after a tearful and cryptic live session on February 5. Breaking down during the session, she hinted at struggles and expressed a desire to share her stories. Fans questioned if she used drugs, to which she gave a cryptic response but later denied. AOMG is investigating the matter. Fans await updates, expressing worry for Meenoi's well-being.

What went down during Meenoi’s live session

On February 5, Meenoi, a popular singer associated with AOMG, took to a live session on social media, leaving fans concerned as she unexpectedly broke down in tears. Expressing emotional struggles and cryptic thoughts, Meenoi shared that she had been awake for nearly two consecutive days without consuming alcohol, emphasizing her need to convey information before moving forward.

During the live session, Meenoi alluded to personal challenges, stating she wanted to showcase herself authentically and be proud even in vulnerable moments. However, she did not disclose specific reasons for her distress. Following the livestream, Meenoi posted a lengthy message on Instagram, confessing internal battles and acknowledging her mistakes without specifying them.

Fans were alarmed when Meenoi mentioned having committed a crime, prompting concerns about her well-being. In response to a fan's question about alleged drug use, Meenoi initially gave a vague response but later denied using drugs, expressing the importance of careful language.

AOMG, Meenoi's agency, is currently investigating the matter. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates, hoping for clarity on the situation and the artist's future. Meenoi's emotional plea underscores the challenges artists face in the public eye, sparking conversations about mental health and the pressures of the entertainment industry.

Who is Meenoi?

Park Min Young, professionally known as Meenoi, is a South Korean singer celebrated for her unique style and candid lyricism. Making her mark with her debut single NDGGA in 2019, she signed with 8BallTown before joining AOMG in 2023.

Meenoi's debut studio album In My Room showcased her versatility, while collaborations like Ghosting with Woo Won Jae earned critical acclaim. Her music, characterized by personal storytelling and relatable themes, resonates with audiences.

Beyond music, Meenoi shares glimpses of her life, including her love for her two cats, Sesum and Mingming. With a growing discography and a knack for capturing the essence of daily life, Meenoi continues to captivate listeners with her authentic artistry.

