Lee Seung Gi-Lee Da In become parents: Star couple welcomes first child, baby girl born in 10 months of marriage

5th. Confirming the news, Lee Seung Gi's agency, Human Made, shared the joyous update. The couple, who publicly acknowledged their relationship in May 2021 and married in April 2023, have embarked on a new chapter of parenthood.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In blessed with baby girl on February 5

On the 5th, actress Lee Da In, wife of singer and actor Lee Seung Gi, welcomed their healthy daughter in Seoul. The couple, who publicly revealed their pregnancy news in November, joyfully embraced parenthood. Lee Da In's agency expressed gratitude for the precious addition to their family.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In, who publicly began dating in May 2021, sealed their love with a wedding ceremony in April last year. As they embark on this new journey as parents, warm wishes pour in for the couple and their newborn, marking a beautiful milestone in their personal lives.