MEOVV flaunts youthful feline charm in charismatic debut music video MEOW; Watch

The K-pop landscape has just welcomed a new rookie girl group: MEOVV. Making their grand entrance with the single MEOW, this multinational girl group is already turning heads with their debut. Produced by Teddy, renowned for his contribution to hits from BIGBANG and BLACKPINK, MEOVV is poised to capture fans' hearts.

Released on September 6, the music video for MEOW is a vibrant showcase of the group's youthful energy and playful feline charisma. The track seamlessly blends hip-hop and funk, exuding a rich, confident vibe that mirrors the group's "rich kid" charm. With its catchy beats and lyrics, MEOW is an anthem for anyone looking to feel unstoppable.

The song opens with an electrifying chorus: “We'll make 'em (Meow) / With my girls, we gon' shake somethin' (Meow).” The infectious rhythm is accompanied by a music video that is as bold and engaging as the track itself. The visuals are a mix of high-fashion and playful antics, reflecting the group's fierce and fun-loving spirit.

Watch the music video for MEOVV here;

MEOVV's lineup is as diverse as its music. The group, under THEBLACKLABEL, features five members: Suin from Korea, Gawon who has roots in Korea and the USA, Anna from Japan, Narin from Korea, and Ella, also from the USA. Each member brings a unique flair to the group, creating a harmonious blend of cultures and talents.

Soojin, the oldest member, is already drawing comparisons to Bae Suzy with her striking dance moves and captivating stage presence. Gawon, who was once a trainee under YG Entertainment and has a modeling background, brings an elegant edge to the group. Anna, the only Japanese member, began her career in modeling and has transitioned seamlessly into music, while Narin’s impressive dancing skills add another layer of dynamism. Lastly, Ella, the youngest, is known for her close ties with BLACKPINK and her resemblance to Jennie, bringing a fresh, youthful energy to MEOVV.

With MEOW, the girls have set the bar for their future endeavors. Their combination of fierce charisma, energetic performances, and diverse backgrounds hints a promising future in the K-pop industry. Meanwhile, fans are already buzzing about this new sensation, eagerly anticipating what MEOVV will bring next.

