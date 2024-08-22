Jennie's look-alike Ella Gross, dubbed BLACKPINK member's 'little sister' set to debut with upcoming girl group MEOVV

In a thrilling update for K-pop fans, THE BLACK LABEL has officially unveiled Ella Gross as the first member of their eagerly anticipated girl group, MEOVV, set to debut in September. Known for her striking resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie and her early start in the industry, Ella's inclusion in MEOVV marks an exciting new chapter in her career.

Ella Gross first captured the public’s attention in 2018 when it was announced she had joined YG Entertainment’s sub-label, THE BLACK LABEL, as a trainee at just 10 years old. Her visual similarity to BLACKPINK’s Jennie earned her the affectionate nickname of Jennie's ‘little sister,’ which helped her gain significant attention from fans and media alike.

As rumors swirled about MEOVV’s lineup, fans speculated that Ella Gross would be among the members. Their curiosity was piqued on August 21 when THE BLACK LABEL released the first teaser for the group. The teaser featured a close-up of eyes, quickly leading netizens to believe Ella was behind the mystery.

Their suspicions were confirmed when THE BLACK LABEL’s social media accounts released a video introducing Ella as the group's first member. The teaser video offered a stunning reveal of Ella, showcasing her growth from a young trainee into a poised and dynamic performer. The visual transition in the teaser, from light and youthful to darker and more enigmatic, highlighted Ella’s evolution as an artist and perfectly set the tone for MEOVV’s debut concept.

Ella’s inclusion in MEOVV is particularly significant given her early start and the anticipation surrounding her debut. Her journey from a young trainee to a debuting idol has been closely watched by fans and industry insiders alike. With MEOVV’s debut just around the corner, expectations are high for the group, and Ella’s presence will surely draw considerable attention.

While fans eagerly await more details about the rest of the group and what new MEOVV will bring to the K-pop scene, Ella’s transformation and role in MEOVV will undoubtedly be a highlight as the group gears up for its September launch.

