BIGBANG turns 18: From BANG BANG BANG to Still Life; revisiting songs that celebrate milestones of quintet's journey

BIGBANG, the legendary K-pop quintet, celebrates 18 years of groundbreaking music and iconic moments! From the explosive energy of BANG BANG BANG to the soothing introspection of Still Life, their journey is a testament to their everlasting impact on the music world. Join us as we revisit the milestones and musical evolution that have defined BIGBANG’s remarkable career.

BIGBANG marks 18th anniversary

BIGBANG, the South Korean sensation formed by YG Entertainment, stands as a monumental force in K-pop history. With G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung at the helm, and former members Seungri and T.O.P, they revolutionized the genre with their trendsetting sound and electrifying stage presence. Their debut in 2006 was met with modest success, but hits like Lies, Haru Haru, and Sunset Glow propelled them to stardom, making them the Kings of K-pop.

BIGBANG's influence stretched beyond borders with their Japanese albums and global recognition, including the MTV Europe Music Awards' Best Worldwide Act. Their innovative spirit continued with groundbreaking albums like Alive, which charted on the Billboard 200, and the historic Made World Tour. Despite their ups and downs, BIGBANG’s legacy of musical innovation and unparalleled stage energy remains an enduring cornerstone of K-pop's global ascent.

10 songs that capture BIGBANG’s iconic journey

1. We Belong Together

BIGBANG’s debut single, We Belong Together, released in 2006 might not have set the charts ablaze initially, but it laid the foundation for their unique sound. This track introduced audiences to their fresh blend of hip-hop and pop, setting the stage for their future success. Its introspective lyrics and soulful melody hinted at the depth of BIGBANG’s musical versatility.

2. Lies

Released in 2007, Lies is a cornerstone of BIGBANG’s legacy. This song marked their first major hit, topping the Korean charts for a record-breaking six consecutive weeks. With its catchy chorus and blend of rock and pop elements, it showcased their ability to mix genres seamlessly. The track’s success cemented their status as a leading K-pop group and earned them numerous accolades, including Song of the Year.

3. Last Farewell

Continuing their streak of hits, Last Farewell solidified BIGBANG’s position in the music industry in 2008. The song’s upbeat tempo and memorable hook made it a fan favorite, and its vibrant music video, featuring energetic dance moves, captured the essence of their early years. Last Farewell was instrumental in keeping BIGBANG at the forefront of K-pop’s competitive landscape.

4. Haru Haru

Haru Haru, meaning ‘day by day’, also released in 2008 is a ballad that shows BIGBANG’s emotional range. The song’s narrative of heartbreak and longing resonated deeply with fans, and its music video, featuring a dramatic storyline, became iconic. Haru Haru further demonstrated the group’s ability to connect with audiences through heartfelt lyrics and compelling visuals.

5. Sunset Glow

Released as a single, this track is a nostalgic celebration of summer. Its upbeat, retro-inspired sound and lively music video highlighted BIGBANG’s playful side. The song’s catchy melody and infectious energy made it a perfect addition to their repertoire, showing their versatility and ability to adapt to different musical styles.

6. Tonight

After a brief hiatus, BIGBANG returned in 2011 with Tonight, a song that marked their comeback with a bang. Its dynamic blend of electronic beats and rock elements demonstrated their evolution as artists. Tonight was celebrated for its bold sound and was a commercial success, winning the inaugural Best Worldwide Act Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

7. Fantastic Baby

Fantastic Baby is one of BIGBANG’s most iconic songs, known for its explosive energy and memorable hook. The track’s infectious beat and vibrant music video, featuring a futuristic theme, made it a global sensation. Fantastic Baby became a cultural phenomenon, symbolizing BIGBANG’s influence on the international K-pop scene.

8. BANG BANG BANG

Released in 2015, BANG BANG BANG is a high-octane anthem that showcases BIGBANG’s ability to create stadium-worthy anthems. The song’s powerful beat and commanding lyrics made it a fan favorite and a staple in their live performances. Its success was a testament to BIGBANG’s enduring appeal and their skill in crafting tracks that resonate on a massive scale.

9. If You

In contrast to their more energetic hits, If You, also unveiled in 2015, is a heartfelt ballad that highlights BIGBANG’s emotional depth. The song’s soulful melody and introspective lyrics offer a glimpse into the group’s more vulnerable side. If You became a significant part of their discography, showcasing their ability to create moving, emotional music.

10. Still Life

Still Life, their latest release from 2022, marks a reflective and mature phase in BIGBANG’s career. Released after a hiatus, the song captures the nostalgia and growth of the group’s journey. Its introspective lyrics and mellow sound reflect the band's evolution over the years, providing a conclusion to their narrative. Still Life serves as a powerful reminder of BIGBANG’s enduring impact and their ability to resonate with fans across different phases of their career.

These ten songs encapsulate the essence of BIGBANG’s journey from their early days to their current status as K-pop legends.

