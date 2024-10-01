Min Hee Jin's injunction hearing against HYBE for reinstatement as ADOR CEO set for October 11; Report

Following NewJeans’ bombshell live, On September 13, Min Hee Jin filed an injunction against HYBE for her reinstatement as the CEO of ADOR. Her legal team previously revealed that they plan on summoning an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for her reappointment and the injunction request, if approved, ensures voting rights are exercised in her favor. The hearing for the same is scheduled soon.

On October 1, Korean media outlets reported that according to legal community sources, the Seoul Central District Court 50th Civil Agreement Divison set the hearing date for Min Hee Jin’s injunction as the morning of October 11.

The former ADRO CEO filed the injunction on September 13 against HYBE to prohibit the company from exercising its voting rights and call for her reappointment. Although the parent company has already declared its decision regarding her return as ADOR CEO, the injunction result might play a key role in her future with the agency.

For the unversed, on August 27, Min Hee Jin was dismissed as the CEO of ADOR, as a result of her long-going conflict with HYBE. Internal director Kim Joo Young took over her position and is currently leading the new management. In addition, the agency affirmed that Min Hee Jin would continue to work as NewJeans’ inside director and oversee the production.

However, the decision wasn’t well received by her and her legal team, who called it unfair, saying that it was concluded unilaterally by the company. On September 11, things escalated quickly when NewJeans members created a new YouTube channel and held an unexpected live stream. Aside from accusing HYBE of mistreatment, they gave the company an ultimatum, demanding that Min Hee Jin should be reappointed as the CEO by September 25.

Two days later, she herself filed for an injunction, revealing plans to hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for her reinstatement. Her legal team claimed that her dismissal was a grave violation of her shareholders’ contract with HYBE and also went against the prohibition of exercising their voting rights which was decided by the court as a result of Min Hee Jin’s previous injunction.

On September 25, ADOR's new management made it clear that her demands were ‘not acceptable’, saying that it had already been determined by the board of directors.

