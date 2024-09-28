Min Hee Jin teases NewJeans' unreleased demo track, reveals 1.7 million USD legal fee, makes surprising claims at public event

At the recent 2024 Hyundai Card Da Vinci Motel event held in Itaewon, Min Hee Jin addressed audiences for a 100 minutes session titled, The Producer Who Breaks the Formula of K-Pop: Min Hee Jin's Freestyle. She captivated attendees with a sneak peek of an unreleased demo track from NewJeans, while also delving deep into her tumultuous journey as a creative force in the K-pop industry. As the former CEO of ADOR and current director, Min Hee Jin's presence was highly anticipated, especially amid her ongoing legal battles with HYBE.

Min Hee Jin revealed that NewJeans' unreleased track she shared with fans encapsulated the retro city pop vibe that has become synonymous with NewJeans. Produced by FRNK, who has worked on some of the group's biggest hits, the track is poised to be another exciting addition to their discography. Attendees expressed their enthusiasm, quickly sharing snippets of the demo on social media, igniting a wave of anticipation among fans.

Dressed in a stylish black leather jacket and cap, Min Hee Jin took to the stage, sharing her thoughts on the staggering 2.3 billion KRW (approximately 1.7 million USD) legal fees she has incurred. “That’s why I decided, ‘I have to win,’” she stated passionately, aiming to pave the way for clearer processes in the industry. Her determination shone through as she recounted the pressures of fighting against what she described as “pointless lawsuits,” adding, “I want to prevent these kinds of fights from happening in the future.”

Addressing her legal troubles, Min emphasized her belief in the truth, stating, “You cannot create a crime where there isn’t one. No matter how much they exaggerate, the truth will come out.” Moreover, she made a surprising revelation about her creative journey, claiming responsibility for HYBE slogan, “We believe in music,” though she clarified that she did not name HYBE. “I put my hopes and soul into how I envisioned the company could be,” she shared, reflecting her commitment to merging art and business seamlessly.

Further during the event, Min Hee Jin also drew attention as she called her feud with HYBE as a ‘landmark case’ and said, “I will definitely make a documentary about it.”

Meanwhile, in reference to the event, Min Hee Jin took to her Instagram stories to share screenshots of NewJeans members cheering for her. While Hanni extended her support prior to the event, Danielle and Haerin praised her for her insightful participation at the event.

