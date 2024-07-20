Mini & Moni Music: BTS' Jimin hilariously reveals why it was hard to write lyrics for MUSE, earns nod from RM; WATCH

In a delightful moment on Mini & Moni Music, BTS' Jimin opened up to RM about the unexpected challenge he faced while writing lyrics for his new album MUSE. His candid confession about the creative hurdles sparked a knowing laugh from RM, who fully agreed with Jimin's struggles.

BTS’ Jimin dishes to RM on the challenge while writing lyrics for MUSE

On July 20, BTS' Jimin and RM shared a delightful and humorous moment on the Mini & Moni Music (MMM) video, as they delved into Jimin's creative process for his new album, MUSE. During the episode, Jimin played the Intro track Rebirth for RM, revealing with a chuckle that writing lyrics for the album was a surprising challenge.

“I was just playing around... It was so hard writing the lyrics. I couldn’t even remember the last time I had a crush,” Jimin confessed, sparking a burst of laughter from both. RM, who was visibly amused, wholeheartedly agreed, nodding in sympathy.

Later in the video, the leader of BTS expressed his deep admiration and trust in Jimin, saying, “He’s the one I love and trust the most.” Remembering their growth since pre-debut days, RM vowed he'll always be there for Jimin.

Watch the full episode of Mini & Moni Music here:

Here's more that went down in Mini and Moni Music video

In the latest Mini & Moni Music episode, BTS' Jimin and RM had a candid and lighthearted conversation about Jimin’s new album, MUSE. RM playfully inquired about the album’s title, leading to a humorous exchange where Jimin revealed he was initially considering Smeraldo Garden Marching Band before settling on MUSE. The duo reminisced about the Smeraldo flower from their HYYH era, with Jimin explaining it’s a fictional flower from Italian lore.

Jimin shared his creative struggle, humorously noting that writing lyrics was challenging. RM apparently heard glimpses of tracks from the full album, while Jimin reflected on how MUSE captures his quest for excitement and emotional clarity after a period of stagnation. Their conversation also touched on Jimin’s deep musical discussions with Jungkook and the anticipated excitement of reuniting as a full BTS team post-military service.

