MMM (Mini & Moni Music) Highlights: BTS' Jimin joins RM to reflect on making of Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS has unveiled the highly anticipated MMM (Mini & Moni Music) video, featuring Jimin and RM diving into the creation of RM's latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person. In this intimate and engaging video, RM and Jimin share a meal while listening to the album, offering fans a unique glimpse into the behind-the-scenes process.

On May 25, BTS delighted fans with the release of the much-anticipated MMM (Mini & Moni Music) video, featuring a heartfelt conversation between RM and Jimin. In this intimate video, the duo shares a meal while listening to RM's newest album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

As they delve deeper into the making of the album, RM opens up about the creative process and the inspiration behind his work. He discusses the challenges of collaboration, particularly in the context of his then-impending military enlistment, and shares his personal struggles as an artist. The video captures RM's candid reflections on the pressures of being the leader of BTS, a globally renowned boy group.

Jimin listens attentively, offering support and insight, making the conversation a touching exchange between friends and bandmates. The MMM video provides fans with a unique glimpse into RM's artistic journey and the bond shared among BTS members, making it a must-watch for ARMYs worldwide.

Watch the heartwarming video here;

How RM conceived the idea of Right Place, Wrong Person

In the video, Jimin and RM begin by discussing how RM conceived the idea of the album Right Place, Wrong Person. RM explains that the album signifies his second chapter as an artist and reflects his feelings of being out of place. He shares his experience of feeling like the wrong person in the right place, which inspired the album’s theme.

RM reveals that the idea crystallized during J-Hope’s enlistment followed by a song camp at HYBE, where he collaborated with around 40 producers and songwriters. His desire to be honest and address his personal and professional struggles fueled the creation of the album, resulting in a deeply introspective and relatable record.

Why RM chose LOST! as the title track for his album

In the video, RM explains to Jimin why he chose LOST! as the title track for his album Right Place, Wrong Person. He reveals that the song encapsulates his feelings of being lost and represents the album's core theme. Over a dynamic year and three months filled with daily challenges, RM felt the need to distance himself from the group temporarily to understand his identity outside of BTS. This personal journey of feeling lost and finding his way back resonated deeply with him, making LOST! the perfect song to embody the album’s introspective and vulnerable narrative.

RM opens up on Come back to me

In the video, RM also shares with Jimin his thoughts on the closing track, Come Back to Me, from his album Right Place, Wrong Person. RM describes the song as the emotional anchor of the album, encapsulating the themes of wandering and seeking stability.

He explains that the narrative comes full circle with this track, reflecting on how periods of wandering lead to a desire for stability, and once stable, a yearning to wander again. RM's collaboration with Oh Hyuk on this track allowed him to pour out his feelings and achieve a sense of closure, making the album a deeply personal and cathartic project.

RM and Jimin discuss hardships ahead military enlistment

In their candid conversation, RM and Jimin opened up about the emotional challenges they faced while preparing for the military enlistment of their fellow BTS members. RM shares his doubts and anxiety, particularly during the early stages of his album Right Place, Wrong Person, wondering if he made the right choice by not enlisting with them.

Jimin acknowledges the immense pressure RM endures as the leader, a burden that even those closest to him, like Jimin, can only partially grasp. Both reflect on their intense journey over the past decade, with RM admitting he never allowed himself to relax, constantly driven by the weight of his responsibilities.

