BTS' Jimin to return for special performance of Who on Jimmy Fallon's show following MUSE release; DETAILS

BTS' Jimin is set to grace The Tonight Show, which stars Jimmy Fallon, for a special performance of Who from his upcoming solo album MUSE. Following the album's release on July 19, Jimin's appearance on July 22 promises to be a must-watch event.

BTS’ Jimin to return to Jimmy Fallon’s show to perform Who

On July 17, excitement soared among BTS fans worldwide as news broke that Jimin would grace The Tonight Show, which stars Jimmy Fallon, for a special performance of Who from his upcoming solo album MUSE.

Scheduled for July 22 at 11:35 PM on NBC, Jimin's return to the show promises to be a highlight of the summer for music enthusiasts. Anticipation has been building since the announcement of MUSE, Jimin's second solo album, set to release on July 19 at 1 PM KST.

Take a look at the announcement post here;

With his unique vocals and captivating stage presence, Jimin's solo endeavors continue to captivate global audiences, solidifying his reputation as a versatile artist beyond his achievements with BTS. As the release date draws near, excitement mounts not only for the album's debut but also for Jimin's upcoming performance on The Tonight Show, ensuring a memorable week ahead for ARMYs and music lovers alike.

More about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

Advertisement

As BTS' Jimin fulfills his mandatory military service, fans eagerly await his second solo album, MUSE, scheduled for release on July 19. Available in BLOOMING and SERENADE versions, the album promises a deep exploration of Jimin's artistic growth and personal influences. Building on the introspective themes of his debut, FACE, MUSE teases a further evolution through the enigmatic La Lettra trailer.

Highlighted by collaborations such as the pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO, the album's diverse tracks showcase Jimin's multifaceted talent. Songs like Closer Than This and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band have already captivated audiences, heightening anticipation for MUSE as Jimin continues to connect with fans amid his military duties.

Additionally, post-release, Jimin will join fellow BTS member Jungkook in the travel series Are You Sure?! promising fans an exciting adventure across various destinations.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin asks 'Who is my heart waiting for' in official music video teaser from MUSE album; WATCH