BTS' Jimin reflects on deep-rooted connection with Smeraldo flowers in new BLOOMING version concept teasers for MUSE

BTS’ Jimin’s BLOOMING version concept teasers for MUSE

On June 22, BTS' beloved member Jimin unveiled a new BLOOMING version concept clip and pictures for MUSE, reflecting on his deep-rooted connection with Smeraldo flowers. The warm-toned clip features Jimin sitting on a couch in a dimly lit room, surrounded by Smeraldo flowers in full bloom.

The background music, enhanced by the gentle sound of fireflies, adds to the serene atmosphere. As the video progresses, the camera zooms in on Jimin's face, revealing a surprising '13' tattoo under his eye, captivating fans worldwide.

Take a look at the clip here;

Alongside the clip, Jimin released three new concept photos on the same theme. In one image, Jimin holds a blue-colored Smeraldo flower, flaunting his blonde look while wearing a beige coat and blue denim. Another picture showcases Jimin exuding rockstar vibes, holding an electric guitar and wearing a white crop top with black pants, set against a backdrop filled with Smeraldo flowers. Though a bit hazy, the third image portrays Jimin looking regal in a blue formal coat, further enhancing the mystical theme.

These images and clips set the stage for Jimin's upcoming pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring Korean rapper LOCO, set to drop on June 28. The enchanting visuals, Jimin's unique style, and BTS’ theory of the Smeraldo flowers representing ‘sincerity that could not be delivered’ or ‘the truth untold’ have heightened anticipation among fans eager to experience the new musical collaboration.

More details about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

Amid his ongoing military service, BTS' Jimin has announced his second solo album, MUSE, set for release on July 19. The album, consisting of seven diverse tracks, promises to explore deeper artistic and personal themes following his first solo album, FACE. Notable tracks include the main single Who and collaborations with rapper LOCO and American singer Sofia Carson. Fans eagerly await this exciting new chapter in Jimin's musical journey.