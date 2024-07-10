BTS' Jimin and Jungkook to drop new merch and photobook for Are You Sure?!; starts countdown to show's release

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are gearing up for an exciting release with their upcoming project, Are You Sure?!. Scheduled to hit the screens this August 8, the duo has teased fans with a countdown and merch announcement, including a special photobook set to drop on September 29.

On July 9, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook delighted fans with a new announcement regarding their upcoming project, Are You Sure?!, accompanied by a countdown to its release. The duo teased an exciting lineup of exclusive merchandise and a photobook set to be released alongside their travel-themed show.

The official calendar teaser, released at midnight KST, set the stage for a series of unveilings leading up to the project's launch. Scheduled activities include a launch trailer dropping on July 11, followed by additional teasers and trailers on July 14 IST.

The main premiere of the first two episodes of Are You Sure?!, is scheduled for August 8 exclusively on Disney+. This show promises to offer BTS fans a closer look into Jimin and Jungkook's adventures, likely capturing moments from their travels and personal insights.

Further exciting developments are expected in September, with details about the special merchandise and photobook from the project slated for release. The highly anticipated photobook is set to hit shelves on September 29, marking a significant date for fans eager to delve deeper into the experiences and memories shared by Jimin and Jungkook.

More details about Jimin and Jungkook’s Are You Sure?!

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's upcoming travel variety show, Are You Sure?! has sparked immense excitement among fans. Scheduled to premiere starting August 8, 2024, the show promises a unique journey across iconic destinations like New York, Jeju, and Sapporo.

Known for their close friendship and spontaneous adventures, BTS’ Busan brothers, Jimin and Jungkook, affectionately known as Jikook, will share their personal experiences and cultural encounters in each episode, spanning different seasons in various countries. ARMYs worldwide are eagerly anticipating the show and are eager to witness the duo's natural chemistry and brotherly bond unfold on screen.

