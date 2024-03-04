MONSTA X, IVE and more Starship Entertainment artists’ YouTube hacked; agency releases official statement

The YouTube channels of Starship Entertainment artists, including MONSTA X, IVE, and others, have been hacked and are currently undergoing recovery. The agency has released an official statement addressing this issue.

Starship Entertainment’s artists’ YouTube channel hacked

On March 4, the official YouTube channels of Starship Entertainment artists, including MONSTA X, IVE, and CRAVITY, were hacked and compromised. As a result, each channel's name was changed to SpaceX, and all uploaded videos have been removed.

In response to the recent incident, Starship Entertainment has issued an official statement addressing the hacking of their artists’ official YouTube channels today. They assured the public that they are actively collaborating with YouTube to resolve the issue and are currently in the recovery process. The agency expressed their commitment to restoring all content swiftly and apologized for any inconvenience caused by this unexpected disruption.

More about IVE’s recent activities

On February 22, 2024, IFPI unveiled its highly anticipated global artist chart ranking for 2023. Taylor Swift secured the top position, marking her fourth consecutive year at the pinnacle—a remarkable feat. Additionally, the chart revealed the inclusion of two K-pop groups within the top 15 spots. IVE claimed the 12th position, while NCT DREAM secured the 15th spot. This marks the debut appearance for both groups on the prestigious chart.

Throughout the year, IVE and NCT DREAM have enjoyed significant success in the K-pop scene, propelled by the release of their albums. Their achievements not only solidify their standing within the K-pop industry but also underscore their growing influence on the global stage.

In addition to their global recognition, IVE achieved further acclaim by winning at the Hanteo Music Awards 2023. The prestigious event, held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, saw artists from the K-pop industry coming together for the second day of celebrations following a successful inauguration on February 17, 2024. IVE clinched the coveted Best Song award for their track I AM, earning them a Daesang—a remarkable achievement for the group.

Comprising six talented members, IVE has rapidly ascended to stardom in the vibrant realm of K-pop. The group made their debut in 2021, captivating audiences with chart-topping hits such as Love Dive and After Like.

