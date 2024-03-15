IVE, the K-pop girl group behind the hit single LOVE DIVE is currently on their first world tour. On this world tour, amongst celebrity guests last night there was an unexpected name. Heidi Klum in the most unanticipated moment attended IVE’s THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SHOW WHAT I HAVE in LA. Know more below.

Heidi Klum attends IVE’s concert THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SHOW WHAT I HAVE in surprising crossover moment

Heidi Klum is one of the biggest Hollywood supermodels and is the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret muse. Recently, she attended IVE’s THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SHOW WHAT I HAVE in LA on March 13, 2024. Fans got to know about this astonishing development through the supermodel’s Instagram stories. She uploaded a series of stories where she showed a snippet of the VIP buffet, her having a slice of cake with IVE’s face on it. In one story, she can be seen showing off her IVE lightstick and in others, she has added snapshots of the concert. As Heidi Klum was in the VIP room, it can assumed that she was invited. Here are some fan reactions to the random crossover.

This development was the most surprising crossover ever as Heidi Klum is a supermodel and IVE is a K-pop group, and prior to this, there has been no connection between them. This unexpected moment though was the sweetest and the most random incident.

More about IVE and their concert

IVE is a K-pop girl group under Starship Entertainment, with six members Wonyoung, Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Liz, and Leeseo. Some of their top songs are After LIKE, LOVE DIVE, Baddie and I AM.

IVE’s THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SHOW WHAT I HAVE is their first ever world tour, the world tour began on October 7, 2023, in Seoul for two shows in the city. This concert took off almost with the release of their last mini album I’VE MINE. The concert has been on a successful run since day one and is set to have a big bang ending on August 24, 2024, in Jakarta, Indonesia. IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SHOW WHAT I HAVE has a total of 32 concerts all over the world, of which 16 are in Asia, 6 in the Americas, 2 in Oceania, 5 in Europe, and 3 in Latin America.

