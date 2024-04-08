IVE's Jang Wonyoung's defamation case against YouTuber fixes mediation date as May 17; Failure will lead to trial

IVE's Jang Wonyoung and her agency, Starship Entertainment, filed a defamation case against YouTuber Sojang, who is known for spreading false rumors and malicious content. The idol and the label had partially won the lawsuit in January 2024 and the YouTuber was asked to pay approximately $75,100 USD to the idol for damages. Now, a mediation date for the two parties has been set for May 17. Here are the details.

IVE's Jang Wonyoung and YouTuber's mediation date gets fixed for May 17

The mediation date of the lawsuit filed by IVE's Jang Wonyoung and Starship Entertainment against the YouTube channel Sojang, which they identified as a fake news distribution channel, has been set for May 17. The Seoul Central District Court will hold a session on May 17 to coordinate a lawsuit for damages worth 100 million won filed by Jang Wonyoung against the operator of the YouTube channel. Mediation is a procedure for resolving a lawsuit through mutual understanding between the parties. If the two sides reach an agreement, the lawsuit will be closed, but there will be no change in the position of Jang Wonyoung and Starship Entertainment.

In January, the company revealed that they had been conducting civil and criminal lawsuits overseas since November 2022 to find the real identity of the YouTuber, and it was quite an expense for them. Jang Wonyoung and Starship Entertainment partially won the lawsuit earlier this year.

More about IVE

IVE debuted under Starship Entertainment in December 2021 with their single album Eleven. They continued their feat with Love Dive, which also placed them on the Billboard Global Excl Us. This was followed by After Like and their first studio album, I’VE IVE earlier in 2023, which included two lean tracks, Kitsch and I Am. The group continues to impress fans with their amazing songs and performances, unlocking new achievements for themselves. Their music is also garnering a lot of attention, as with each release, the views on their music videos and digital streams also keep increasing.

