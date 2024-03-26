IVE’s Yujin, Liz bump into Hollywood star Anne Hathaway during basketball game in Atlanta; share pics together

Recently, IVE member Yujin took to Instagram to express her excitement about attending a basketball game in Atlanta, captioning her post with, "What a wonderful night. I'm ready Atlanta!! See you tonight," accompanied by several photos from the evening. In the snapshots, Yujin is seen alongside fellow IVE member Liz. The duo appeared to have met at the stadium, where they also had the opportunity to pose alongside Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway.

IVE’s Yujin and Liz meet Anne Hathaway

On March 25, An Yujin treated her followers to a series of photos on her social media, documenting her attendance at an basketball NBA game alongside fellow IVE member Liz. Among the snapshots capturing their time at the stadium, one particular photo stood out and caught fans' attention. In this image, both IVE members were seen striking a pose alongside none other than Hollywood mega-star Anne Hathaway.

In the picture, Yujin and Liz stood beside Hathaway, all sporting friendly smiles and making V signs with their fingers. Anne Hathaway, renowned for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries, Les Misérables, Becoming Jane, Interstellar, The Intern, and other notable films, left fans astonished by her unexpected appearance with IVE. Fans expressed their surprise and excitement through comments on social media. It's worth noting that Ahn Yujin and Liz are members of IVE, currently on the North American leg of their first world tour, Show What I Have.

IVE’s recent activities

On March 19, 2024, the highly anticipated lineup for the annual music festival, Lollapalooza, was unveiled via the event’s official social media page. Among the extensive list of performers set to grace the stage, the popular K-pop group IVE, known for hits like LOVE DIVE, has been confirmed to join the lineup. The festival will take place at Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, spanning four days from April 1 to April 4, 2024.

IVE, formed under Starship Entertainment, consists of Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Since their debut in 2022, they have swiftly garnered immense popularity within the K-pop community, thanks to their artistic prowess and captivating stage performances.

Watch their song LOVE DIVE here-

