TXT's Yeonjun, Park Ji Hu and BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak to conclude Inkigayo hosting duties on April 14

TXT’s Yeonjun, Park Ji Hu, BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak’s term as Inkigayo’s MCs to conclude on April 14

Tomorrow X Together's (TXT) Yeonjun, actress Park Ji Hu, and BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak are bidding farewell to their hosting duties on SBS Inkigayo. The trio, who have been the faces of the show since July of the previous year, will conclude their roles at the end of the broadcast on April 14.

Yeonjun, who joined as an MC in April 2022, quickly became the focal point of the hosting team, infusing the show with his cheerful personality and infectious energy. Alongside him, Park Ji Hu and Woonhak brought their own brand of freshness and brightness, earning the affection of viewers throughout their tenure.

Their departure marks the end of a successful run, during which they entertained audiences and contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of SBS Inkigayo. However, the trio is now shifting their focus back to their primary endeavors, ready to continue captivating audiences in their respective fields.

More details about upcoming MCs for Inkigayo

As Yeonjun, Park Ji Hu, and Woonhak bid farewell to their roles as MCs on Inkigayo, IVE’s Lee Seo, ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yujin, and actor Moon Sung Hyun are gearing up to step into the spotlight as the show's new hosts.

With their diverse backgrounds and talents, fans are eagerly anticipating the synergy that Lee Seo, Han Yuiin, and Moon Sung Hyun will bring to the popular music program. As they prepare to make their debut as MCs, viewers are hopeful that their dynamic chemistry will add a fresh and exciting dynamic to the show.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to a special MC appearance by BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho, Taesan, and Woonhak on the April 21 broadcast of Inkigayo. Following their comeback on April 15, the trio will join as special MCs, offering viewers a glimpse of their charm and charisma on the stage.

The latest updates and performances on Inkigayo, air every Sunday at 3:20 p.m. KST.

