MONSTA X’s I.M is all set to release his comeback solo album Off The Beat in the upcoming days. Moreover, the promotional schedule for the album was dropped via the artist’s social media page. The anticipation for the album has increased tenfold among fans of his forthcoming music.

MONSTA X's I.M reveals schedule for solo album release

On March 15, 2024, at midnight KST, MONSTA X’s I.M dropped the promotional schedule for his upcoming solo album Off The Beat. The poster was dropped via his official social media pages, where the dates are stated. The promotions will formally start on March 18, 2024, with the release of the track list for the album. Concept photos and album previews will be unveiled in the subsequent days.

The album is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. Additionally, the pre-order for the album was made available on March 13, 2024. The details of the album were also unveiled and it is made into two versions, the Off version and the Beat version. The day after the album release, April 5, 2024, an offline fan sign event has also been organized and the applications are open to sign up for it

More about MONSTA X's I.M

The rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer debuted through the popular K-pop group MONSTA X in 2015 alongside Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Joohoney. The group was formed by Starship Entertainment. He became part of the group through the survival show, No.Mercy, which was televised on the Mnet network. His solo journey began with the release of his first EP, Duality, on February 19, featuring the lead single God Damn.

In August 2022, the K-pop idol decided not to renew his contract with Starship Entertainment but committed to participating in the group's future plans. By November, he had signed an exclusive contract with Sony Music Korea for his solo endeavors. Following this, his second EP, Overdrive, was confirmed for release on June 23, with the lead single sharing the same title. Additionally, in January 2024, it was announced that he would release a new single titled Slowly, featuring Heize, on January 23, 2024.

