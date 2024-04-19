IVE channels contrasting bold, beautiful and intriguing fits for SWITCH comeback; Deep DIVE into eye-catching fashion

IVE is a young and talented K-pop girl group comprising six members including Gaeul, Rei, Yujin, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The group made their debut in 2021 and quickly rose to K-pop fans’ attention, thanks to the members’ charming visuals and ability to produce trendy music. Some of their smash-hit songs include LOVE DIVE, Baddie, I AM, Kitsch, ELEVEN, and more, which went on to amass impressive stream count and music video views.

IVE drops striking concept photos for comeback album SWITCH

The group is making their much-awaited comeback in 2024 with their 2nd EP SWITCH, which is slated to premiere on April 29. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the members have already sparked attention with intricate concept photos that signify their upcoming tracks as well as deliver insights into the narrative of their next album.

Till now, Starship Entertainment has unveiled three sets of concept photos that featured the members slaying in contrasting looks. Today let’s dive deep into the world of fashion and decode all their looks from the photos.

IVE’s first set of concept photos for SWITCH signify members’ fierceness

The first set of concept photos presents the members in an undaunted way. Gaeul, the eldest sports a white shirt draped with a black mini-dress with a translucent cape. From a lip piercing, and extravagant rings, to an embellished belt, and bedazzled nails, all her accessories portray a baddie side, delivering the incorporation of thrilling elements in their upcoming album’s music video.

The next member Rei channels her boldness with a black off-shoulder balloon-shaped dress and a silver bracelet on her left hand that closely resembles the one of female superheroes like Wonder Woman.

Yujin, who is known for gracing many fashion events looks like an ancient goddess with a modern touch. Her ensemble is composed of a short corset dress layered top and innerwear with shoulder straps that look like the ones warriors used to wear.

Wonyoung sports both elegance and fairness in a striking all-black outfit and a headband. Liz slays purple long hair with a neutral-shaded corset top and long black pants, while Leeseo dons a nude-shaded long skirt, and a white top paired with a wide black belt, radiating absolute fearlessness.

All the IVE members wear accessories that resemble the ancient Egyptian style. Their looks from this set of images portray the dark characters that might be making appearances in the music video.

IVE members channel ‘princesses and fairies’ in 2nd set of concept photos

The second set of teaser images absolutely portrays the contrasting side of the members. These looks feature them more brightly and whimsically. Gaeul, Rei, and Liz pose in an all-white ensemble, while Wonyoung and Yujin exude soft and quaint demeanors in purple shades. Lesseo dons a white dress with a touch of purple here and there.

The most intriguing part is all member pose in a ‘magical’ setting where there seems to be a piece of jewel representing their inner souls. Many fans even compared these looks with the popular Japanese manga Sailor Moon’s characters. On the contrary, the first set of photos features a backdrop of muted tones with no other elements.

Both of these sets include a presentation of black and white wands that clearly signify the two diverse sides of the members which will be elucidated through the music video.

IVE brings back ‘retro formal’ in 3rd set of concept photos for SWITCH

The recently released set captures the members channeling retro with identical white tops and black mini skirts. The three of them also sport hair dye close to red shades with Wonyoung debuting red hair, Rei wearing pink and Lesseo donning burgundy hair colors.

For now, IVE has only unveiled the release schedule for the lead track and a b-side track that will be featured in SWITCH. While fans are split about the concept of these two songs, It is safe to say they will experiment with a refreshing narrative, while one of the tracks will probably explore the gothic concept and the other will follow a more vibrant and playful storytelling.

