EXCLUSIVE: I.M on starting anew with Overdrive, working on abs, plans to visit India with MONSTA X, and more

I.M, originally Im Changkyun, is a South Korean rapper, singer, producer, and songwriter, who has been working his way to put his complex mind into words through the medium of his music. After deciding to depart his previous agency, many worried about his future in the group, however, the MONSTA X member has continued to be involved in his team’s promotions putting rest to all the confusion. Now, returning with a solo album, and a tour announcement coming in this morning, I.M is surely forging a path ahead for himself.

About I.M

When he is with his members, I.M is the maknae of MONSTA X, but on his own, he’s a dreamer, the helmer of his own career, a fabulous songwriter, taking charge of what he’d like to showcase to the world- in this case, a deep dive into his music-ridden mind. Born on January 26, 1996, in South Korea, the star has moved to different parts of the world, finding his calling back home after participating in Mnet's survival show ‘No.Mercy’, debuting in the K-pop industry. Since then, he has been active in the team and has taken to participating in songwriting across records.

I.M Interview

Following the release of his solo album, his second mini-album called Overdrive alongside a title song of the same name, the star spoke to us in an exclusive chat about his motto of ‘I am who I am’ and whether he has set any goals this time. The record, comprising six tracks, has I.M in the songwriting credits on all. On the other hand, the music video for Overdrive sees him flaunting a muscled physique as he sings of feeling alive over mostly English lyrics combined with Korean verses.

Check out the full interview below.

