Is MONSTA X's Hyungwon dating announcer Kim Yoon Hee? Netizens find alleged proof

MONSTA X's Hyungwon is speculated to be back with ex-girlfriend Kim Yoon Hee. An online community post has been garnering attention that speculates the possibility of THE UNSEEN singer in a relationship with the announcer. Netizens have also closely noticed announcer Kim Yoon Hee's social media updates and have speculated it could be true.

MONSTA X's Hyungwon is dating Kim Yoon Hee?

On July 28, an online community post gained attention for bringing to light the alleged evidence that MONSTA X's Hyungwon could be in a relationship with Kim Yoon Hee. According to netizens, Kim Yoon Hee is hinting at her relationship with Hyungwon through her recent Instagram posts. She replied to one of the Instagram prompts which said, "Thanks to you (Unnie), I heard the song Sweetheart and liked it". Kim Yoon Hee answered, "Me? It's all thanks to the car owner". Sweetheart is a song by MONSTA X released in the year 2016. Kim Yoon Hee also witnessed zooming on the screen when MONSTA X performed at a football match with her colleagues. In 2017, fans found evidence of Hyungwon and Kim Yoon Hee's relationship which turned out to be true. Back then, Starship Entertainment confirmed that the two dated however, they broke up in 2016 and did not see each other ever since then. However, Starship Entertainment has not yet responded to the latest rumor.

About MONSTA X's Hyungwon's recent activities

One of the highly anticipated unit debuts took place on July 25, MONSTA X members Shownu and Hyungwon dropped their mini album. Shownu X Hyungwon's Love Me A Little music video was dropped along with the album THE UNSEEN. The first ever MONSTA X unit is in full swing with promotions of their debut album. The unit performed the song at multiple music shows. Hyungwon and Shownu have shown their talents in different ways in this album. Hyungwon has written two songs Love Me A Little and Roll With Me on the album and has even produced them by himself. The leader of the group Shownu has also contributed towards the direction of the choreography making this unit debut even more intriguing.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MONSTA X’s Shownu and Hyungwon to debut as group's first subunit; New logo revealed