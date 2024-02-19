K-pop groups that consist of six members possess a special charm that naturally attracts fans. The balanced number of members allows these groups to execute visually appealing dance routines and formations. Additionally, their exceptional talent enables them to command any stage they grace, showcasing a powerful presence that leaves fans craving for more.

1. Weeekly

In 2020, a new group emerged onto the scene. This group consists of six talented individuals: Lee Soo Jin, Monday, Park So Eun, Lee Jae Hee, Jihan, and Zoa. Interestingly, they originally started with seven members, but Shin Ji Yoon decided to part ways with the group that same year. Despite this change, the remaining six members carried on and formed a strong bond. Their group name holds a special significance as it represents the unique role each member plays for a day of the week, symbolizing their commitment to making every moment shine. One of their songs, After School, became a massive hit and propelled them to new levels of fame. They continue to amaze their fans with their distinct sound and exciting releases.

2. IVE

This K-pop group, consisting of 6 members, has quickly risen to fame in the world of K-pop. They made their debut in 2021 and captured the hearts of fans with hits like Love Dive and After Like, earning top spots on South Korean music charts. The group includes Liz, Rei, Wonyoung, Yujin, Gaeul, and Leeseo. Their song I AM also won the prestigious Daesang for Best Song at the Hanteo Music Awards 2023.

3. ASTRO

Debuted in 2016, the names of the members of the group are JinJin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. The K-pop group became an instant sensation among fans right after their debut. Each member has a unique flair, which helps them to stand out individually as well as seem as one when they perform together. Hide & Seek, Breathless, Crazy Sexy Cool, Blue Flame, and more are some of their most popular songs among the fans. However, Moonbin passed away in 2023 and Rocky has also parted ways with the group and it currently has four active members.



4. STAYC

STAYC has been impressing fans with their riveting concepts and incredible performances ever since they burst onto the scene on November 12, 2020. From their catchy tracks like Stereotype, Run2U, and Beautiful Monster, to their viral sensation status in the K-pop industry, they have consistently made their mark. Not to mention, their electrifying cover of Doja Cat's hit song Kiss Me More catapulted them to fame. And now, in 2023, they made a triumphant comeback as a full group with their album Teenfresh.

5. iKON

Initially, they fell under the category of K-pop boy groups with 7 members, but following the departure of B.I, the former leader, they continued their journey as six. The group is comprised of Bobby, Jay, Ju Ne, Song, DK, and Chan, and they debuted in the year 2015. Some of the most popular songs by the group are Love Scenario and My Type, which managed to become chart toppers during their release. Moreover, they always try to introduce new sounds in every comeback.

6. EVERGLOW

Debuted in 2019 under Yuehua Entertainment, the group is comprised of E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren​​​​​. The group has managed to acquire a large and loyal fanbase who remains by their side at all times. Right from their debut they have captured the audience with their incredible personalities and perfectly synchronized choreographies. Bon Bon Chocolat, Adios, and Dun Dun are some of their most well-known tracks.

7. Apink

Among the 6 member K-pop girl groups, they are one of the oldest ones. They debuted in the year of 2011 with the extended play, Seven Springs of Apink. Originally, they started off as a seven-member group and came down to six members after Naeun left the group in 2022. Currently, the group is comprised of five members: Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Naeun, Namjoo, and Hayoung. The group is still active, and they plan on releasing new music for the fans soon.



8. Momoland

The band started with more members, but some left, leaving them with just six. They made their debut in 2016 and consist of Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy. Yeonwoo, Taeha, and Daisy used to be part of the group. They were signed under MLD Entertainment and gained fame with the popular song, Bboom Bboom. Recently, in 2020, they dropped their latest single, Thumbs Up, featuring all six members.

9. MONSTA X

The group originally consisted of seven members including Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, I.M, and Wonho. However, Wonho left the group in 2019 to pursue a solo career. They were brought together through the survival music program, No. Mercy, and eventually made their debut under Starship Entertainment. The group has achieved numerous milestones thanks to their unique style and dedication to delivering top-notch music and performances. Some of their most well-known songs include Beautiful Lover, Love Killa, Middle of the Night, and many more.

10. 2PM

K-drama stars, Lee Jun Ho and Ok Taec Yeon debuted together as bandmates from the group 2PM back in 2008. They are one of the few 2nd gen groups that are still active. However, initially, they debuted with 7 members, but after their leader, Jay Park, left in 2010, they continued to carry on as a six-member boy group. Moreover, since then, they have not appointed anyone as the leader and continue to function as a single unit. They celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2018 and plan on making a comeback soon.

