Moon Ga Young 'positively considering' lead role offer in legal drama Seocho-dong with Lee Jong Suk, confirms agency

Earlier today, it was reported that Moon Ga Young is currently gearing up for her next big role. She is set to lead the upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong co-starring Lee Jong Suk. Now her agency has responded to the reports, confirming that she is indeed reviewing the offer she received for this highly-anticipated work.

On October 4, Moon Ga You’s agency Peak J Entertainment confirmed, “She has been offered a role in the new drama 'Seocho-dong' and is positively reviewing it.”

If she confirms her appearance in the drama, she will likely play the role of Kang Hee Ji, a second tear lawyer at Johwa Law Firm. She is a character with high principles who believes in this phrase: If you change one person’s life, you actually change that one person’s world.

All eyes are on, whether the actress decides to star in this drama. In particular, anticipation runs high as this will mark her first on-screen collaboration with Lee Jong Suk.

Seocho-dong is a full-fledged legal drama about lawyers who are working at a law firm. Previously it was reported that Lee Jong Suk has also received an offer to star as the male lead Ahn Joo Hyung. He is a character with handsome visuals and excellent qualifications but he has very straightforward personalities that might offend people.

If he also confirms to take on the role, this will mark his first reunion in 8 years with director Park Seung Woo, with whom he worked on the 2016 drama W. The director is known for Kairos, I’m Not a Robot, and more popular works, raising curiosity about how his potential collaboration with Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young will turn out.

Meanwhile, Seocho-dong is scheduled to begin filming at the end of this year after the pre-production and it is set to air in 2025.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young, who recently signed with a new agency, seems to be keeping quite busy with her many ventures. She has recently completed the filming for her upcoming romance film Us And Them with Koo Kyo Hwan and it is now set to premiere in 2025.

