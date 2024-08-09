Cinderella At 2 AM main poster OUT: Moon Sang Min's charming pursuit vs Shin Hyun Been's icy resolve promises cute office romance; PIC

Coupang Play has dropped a captivating new main poster for its much-anticipated drama Cinderella at 2 AM, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse into the office romance at the heart of the series. The poster showcases the magnetic chemistry between Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been, setting the stage for what promises to be a delightful romantic comedy.

The poster captures the essence of the drama's central conflict; Yoon Seo, portrayed by Shin Hyun Been, and Joo Won, played by Moon Sang Min, find themselves entangled in a secret office romance. Despite Yoon Seo's determined coolness, the warmth radiating from Joo Won is palpable. His character, Seo Joo Won, the charming heir to a major company, is seen confidently sending love notes and glances toward Yoon Seo, creating a contrast that is both endearing and intriguing.

The text alongside Joo Won reads, “Team Leader, what are you doing after work today?” and “Play with me!” hinting at his persistent and affectionate pursuit. On the flip side, Yoon Seo’s part of the poster bears the resolute message, “Breaking up with you!” This textual divide starkly highlights the tension between Joo Won’s romantic advances and Yoon Seo’s determination to end their relationship.

The storyline takes a dramatic turn when Yoon Seo discovers that Joo Won is not just an ordinary office colleague but the youngest son of the company's major shareholder. The revelation introduces a fairytale twist to their romance, further complicating Yoon Seo’s stance against becoming part of what she views as a romantic fantasy.

Cinderella at 2 AM promises to explore the dynamics of this high-stakes office romance, where the chase and the refusal play out in a backdrop of corporate setup. Shin Hyun Been's role of Yoon Seo, a pragmatic woman skeptical of fairy tale endings, contrasts sharply with Moon Sang Min’s Joo Won, whose relentless pursuit and unshakable affection challenge her resolve.

As the series unfolds, viewers will be drawn into the playful yet tough battle between Joo Won’s relentless pursuit and Yoon Seo’s icy resolve. The poster’s vivid imagery and compelling text set the stage for a drama brimming with romantic tension, personal growth, and the occasional twist of humor.

With the chemistry between Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min at its core, Cinderella at 2 AM is shaping up to be a charming and engaging addition to Coupang Play’s lineup. Fans eagerly await to see if Yoon Seo can resist Joo Won’s affections or if the magic of the office romance will win her over in the end.

