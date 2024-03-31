Duty After School turns 1: Exploring how Moon Sang Min, Shin Hyun Soo's promising show was dimmed by a weak finale

Duty After School follows the journey of high school students enlisted to fight as the world gears up into its first battle against extraterrestrial invaders. As mysterious alien spheres begin their killings, the Department of Defense entices students with college admission incentives to join the reserved forces. The series which aired on March 31 2023, is a sci-fi fantasy survival series based on Ha Il Kwon's webtoon of the same name. The series is split into two parts, with Part 1 premiering on March 31, 2023, followed by Part 2 on April 21, 2023.

As the series completes 1 year since airing, let's look at the promising potential of the series and how it led to being a disappointment with its underwhelming finale.

The genuinely promising plot of Duty After School

Duty After School had already made a name for itself as a war drama focusing on students. Through its unique alien spheres, the webtoon's original writer vividly depicted the ambiguous situation students faced – the pressure to study, pursue higher education, and conquer South Korea's demanding CSATs, all without a clear dream or goal in sight, with director Sung Yong Il agreeing to this portrayal. There is a clear sense of originality and brilliance in the promising plot. The series shone a light on the pressures endured by young people thrust into the forefront of war by adults, offering strong social commentary that felt both fresh and unconventional.

Advertisement

The show's most promising aspect was its cast. With no central character, it revolved around a group of kids pitted against both aliens and a government that forcibly separated them from their families to fight a war that they didn’t start. The found family trope was particularly compelling, as the dynamics between the characters, including their interactions with their teacher portrayed by Im Se Mi (even though it only lasted one episode), and their relationship with the military officer played by Shin Hyun Soo, were truly remarkable.

Although the cast included some typical character archetypes – the class clown, the bully, the nerd, the popular clique, the diligent class president, the chubby nerd who befriends the timid protagonist, and the stunning love interest inexplicably drawn to the protagonist – each character received ample screen time, ensuring that no one overshadowed the others. Instead, they stood out collectively as a cohesive group. Notably, Lee Chun Ho portrayed a stoic and cold parental figure to the kids amidst the chaos of war, while Won Bin embodied a kinder, sweeter older brother figure. The characters were well-developed, and the actors' performances brought them to life authentically, contributing significantly to the dynamic of the show.

Overall, the show's social commentary on the government's false promises to keep the kids at the center of the war, the relentless pressure on them to succeed amidst the chaos of battle, and the lack of communication from their schools and parents raises thought-provoking questions about who the true enemy is. Additionally, the storyline where the kids confront the imprisoned soldiers after losing their only mentors serves as a poignant commentary on how humans can be their own worst enemies. The series had immense potential and it offered a compelling premise which could have made this a truly captivating watch.

The underwhelming finale ruining all appeal

Warning: Major spoilers ahead

The show had immense potential, evident even in the impactful ending of part 1 where Lee Chun Ho's sacrifice left a devastating impact. But things start to go downhill from part 2. From the very first episode of part 2 we witness the kids being all alone with no answer to Won Bin’s absence whatsoever. Did he leave? Did he die? Nothing. However, the show's real downfall came with its attempt to do too much in the finale, ultimately detracting from its overall quality.

Advertisement

In the finale, as the students leave their base camp to return to their hometown, they make a stop at an abandoned amusement park. Here, they experience a brief moment of joy, bonding like a family. However, the mood takes a dark turn when Young Soo snaps under the pressure of realizing that the CSATs have been canceled. His actions escalate as he molests So Yeon and kills Kwon II Ha. Driven by fear of his classmates finding out and desperation over their uncertain future, Young Soo's rampage leads to him killing off almost all their classmates, leaving only four survivors.

Now, the intention of this finale was to showcase how the fear of the CSATs, the pressures of the education system, and the lack of accountability of the adults pushed Young Soo to make the decision. However, the traumatic conclusion could have conveyed its message effectively without resorting to killing almost everyone off.

All the character development, plot building, and every side story culminating to such a nonsensical and heartbreaking finale make the entire series with so much potential entirely underwhelming. Chi Yeol and the other three students who came out alive, we don't even get to see what exactly happens to them as the story fast forwards and the problem of massive alien creatures invading Earth is just resolved somehow, making no sense at all. Many questions were left unanswered, and although the intention and the idea were good, the execution of the finale could have been much, much better.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Bum, Ryu Kyung Soo to make surprise cameos in Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min’s Wedding Impossible