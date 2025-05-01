Kagurabachi Chapter 78: Chihiro Vs Samura Rematch Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kagurabachi chapter, titled ‘No Longer Relevant,’ begins as a painter recalls witnessing a phoenix’s rebirth during the Seitei War, paralleling Samura’s resurgence. Samura then reappears from the crow feathers and strikes at Hiruhiko and Chihiro, though they block him. Hiruhiko, unable to rely on Banquet, reuses Play and demolishes the hotel.

Despite being unsuited for Play, his apathy aids its destructive potential. However, Samura’s Suzaku flames restore the building and heal others. Calling them “Flames of Universal Mercy,” Samura disables Hiruhiko before turning to face Chihiro, who readies himself for battle.

Kagurabachi Chapter 78 will likely focus on Chihiro’s vital rematch against Samura, seeking to prove his growth and convey that Samura need not shoulder everything alone. The duel may reflect their clashing ideologies as much as their strength.

Outside interference could come from Kuguri or other Hishaku agents. Hiruhiko, despite his injuries, might attempt a final stand. Simultaneously, the narrative could transition to Kamunabi HQ, where Yura and his faction may initiate their invasion, escalating the threat against the organization from within.

Kagurabachi Chapter 78 is set to debut on Monday, May 12, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 24. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, May 11, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual locations and time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 78 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media’s official site. While the first and the latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required to access the series entirely.

