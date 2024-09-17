Happy Birthday Nam Ji Hyun: Suspicious Partner, Little Women, Queen Seondeok and more; Top 7 best roles of the actress

As Nam Ji Hyun celebrates her birthday today, it's the perfect time to reflect on her incredible journey from a child actress to one of South Korea’s most beloved leading stars. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Nam Ji Hyun has continually wowed audiences with her versatility, emotional portrayal, and undeniable charm.

From historical epics to modern-day thrillers, she has proven herself as an actress capable of excelling in a variety of genres. Let’s take a look at seven of her most iconic roles that have left an indelible mark on her career.

7 best roles of Nam Ji Hyun to celebrate her birthday

1) Queen Seondeok

Nam Ji Hyun's breakout role came in the 2009 historical drama Queen Seondeok, where she portrayed the younger version of the titular character, Deokman (later Queen Seondeok). In this epic saga, which chronicles the life of Korea’s first reigning queen, Nam Ji Hyun captivated viewers with her maturity despite her young age.

The show itself became a massive hit, and Nam Ji Hyun’s performance as the brave and determined young princess was a standout. This role not only earned her widespread recognition but also solidified her status as one of South Korea’s premier child actresses.

2) Shopaholic Louis

In 2016, Nam Ji Hyun took her first major step into lead roles with the romantic comedy Shopaholic Louis also known as Shopping King Louie. Starring opposite Seo In Guk, she portrayed Ko Bok Shil, a cheerful and innocent country girl who finds herself in the city caring for a wealthy amnesiac.

The series was a lighthearted yet heartwarming story of love, identity, and discovering happiness in life’s simplest pleasures. Nam Ji Hyun’s performance as Bok Shil earned her praise for bringing a delightful sincerity to the role, making audiences fall in love with her all over again.

3) Suspicious Partner

Nam Ji Hyun’s chemistry with Ji Chang Wook in the 2017 legal drama Suspicious Partner, also known as Love In Trouble, was electric. In this series, she played Eun Bong Hee, a determined and witty intern at a prosecutor's office who finds herself entangled in a murder case.

The drama’s mix of romance, comedy, and suspense captivated viewers, and her portrayal of Bong Hee, who must clear her name and seek justice, was central to the show’s appeal. Her ability to effortlessly balance lighthearted moments with intense dramatic scenes made this role one of her most memorable.

4) The Witch’s Diner

In The Witch’s Diner, Nam Ji Hyun took on a darker, more mysterious role, showing her versatile range as an actress. She played Jung Jin, a woman who loses everything and finds herself working at a mystical restaurant run by a witch (played by Song Ji Hyo), where customers can make wishes in exchange for their souls.

Nam Ji Hyun brought a relatable vulnerability to the character, grounding the fantasy elements of the show in real human emotions. Her performance in this supernatural drama demonstrated her ability to take on more complex, morally ambiguous roles.

5) Little Women

Little Women, a modern adaptation of the classic novel, was one of Nam Ji Hyun’s most recent and talked-about roles. In this series, Nam played Oh In Kyung, one of three sisters who find themselves entangled in a dangerous conspiracy involving money and power. Her portrayal of the middle sister, a journalist with a strong sense of justice, was both compelling and layered.

Nam Ji Hyun masterfully captured In Kyung’s internal conflict as she navigated the fine line between doing what’s right and protecting her family. The drama was a critical success, and Nam Ji Hyun’s performance stood out as one of the highlights.

6) High Cookie

In one of her latest projects, High Cookie, Nam Ji Hyun takes on a unique role in a high-stakes mystery thriller. The show revolves around a mysterious cookie that grants the consumer’s wishes but at a dangerous cost. Nam Ji Hyun’s character, Choi Soo Young, finds herself caught in the whirlwind of these supernatural events, adding a new dimension to her acting portfolio.

Though the show is still in its early stages, Nam Ji Hyun’s portrayal of a character balancing fear, determination, and curiosity is already drawing attention, and fans are eager to see where this role will take her.

7) 100 Days My Prince

Arguably one of Nam Ji Hyun’s most popular roles to date is in the 2018 historical romance drama 100 Days My Prince. Starring alongside EXO’s D.O., Nam Ji Hyun portrayed Yeon Hong Shim, a fiercely independent and resourceful woman living in the Joseon era. The series follows the story of a crown prince who suffers from amnesia and ends up living as a commoner for 100 days.

Nam Ji Hyun’s portrayal of Hong Shim, a strong and resilient character, was widely praised, and the show became a commercial success, ranking among the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history. Nam Ji Hyun’s ability to embody both the strength and vulnerability of her character made 100 Days My Prince an unforgettable series for many fans.

As Nam Ji Hyun continues to shine on screen, her talent and dedication to her craft remain evident. From historical dramas to modern thrillers, she has proven time and again that she can take on any role and make it her own. As she celebrates another year, fans are excited to see what the future holds for this extraordinary actress. Happy Birthday, Nam Ji Hyun! Here’s to many more unforgettable performances.

