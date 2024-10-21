7 must-watch TV shows featuring Moon Sang Min that will have you hooked on the young star

TV shows with Moon Sang Min have quickly become a must-watch for fans of K-dramas, thanks to the young actor’s captivating performances. Rising to fame with standout roles in Under the Queen's Umbrella and Wedding Impossible, Moon has proven his versatility across genres.

From web dramas like 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas to action-packed series like My Name, Moon's diverse acting portfolio has earned him recognition, including the prestigious Best New Actor award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. Here are seven must-watch shows that showcase Moon Sang Min’s undeniable talent and charm.

7 Moon Sang Min shows that will make you his fan

1. 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas

Cast: Park Shi An, Moon Sang Min, Jung Hwi Young, Kim Yeon Seo

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Comedy, romance, drama

Where to watch: YouTube

4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas is a heartwarming web drama that follows the journey of four young adults who share a mutual disdain for the holiday season. Brought together by chance, they end up spending December together, navigating their own personal struggles and unexpected friendships.

As Christmas approaches, their intertwined lives reveal the true meaning of the season, transforming their once-resentful outlooks into moments of growth, laughter, and heartfelt connection. Directed by Yoo Hee Woon, the six-episode series captures the magic of finding solace in unlikely places.

2. The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning

Cast: Moonbin, Che Won Bin, Hwi Young, Moon Sang Min, Yoon Seo Bin, Jung Bo Min

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Mystery, romance, youth, drama

Where to watch: YouTube

The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning takes viewers to Woo Hyuk's high school days, where a secret love story unfolds. Set against a backdrop of youthful angst and discovery, the drama introduces Jo Ara, a student who has sworn off romance, convinced that love doesn’t exist.

However, her life takes a turn when she meets Woo Hyuk, a seemingly aloof guy with a romantic heart who sees only her. This enchanting tale explores the unexpected journey of love and belief, proving that magic can be found in the most unlikely encounters.

3. My Name

Cast: Han So Hee, Park Hee soon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Moon Sang Min

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Action, thriller, crime, noir

Where to watch: Netflix

My Name follows Yoon Ji Woo, portrayed by Han So Hee, as she embarks on a dangerous quest for revenge after her father's sudden death. To uncover the truth, Ji Woo infiltrates the Dongcheon drug gang led by Choi Mu Jin and becomes their mole within the police force.

Using the alias Oh Hye Jin, she joins the drug investigation unit, partnering with Detective Jeon Pil Do. As secrets unravel, Ji Woo faces a gripping battle between loyalty and vengeance.

4. Under the Queen's Umbrella

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Won Young, Bae In Yuk, Moon Sang Min

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Period drama, black-comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Under the Queen's Umbrella unfolds within the Joseon dynasty, where Queen Hwa Ryeong, played by Kim Hye Soo, faces the daunting task of turning her unruly sons into proper princes.

Determined to uphold the royal family's reputation, she abandons traditional protocols, embarking on a transformative journey of education and growth for her sons. Balancing the demands of motherhood with royal duty, the queen strives to mold her sons into worthy heirs, navigating the challenges with resilience and grace.

5. Duty After School

Cast: Kim Min Chul, Moon Sang MIn, Shin Hyun Soo, Lee Soon Won, Im Se Min, Kwon Eun Bin

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Military sci-fi, teen-drama, thriller, dystopian

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Duty After School brings the webtoon by Ha Il Kwon to life, following the intense journey of senior students at Sungjin High School. When mysterious "purple objects" appear in the skies and begin attacking humanity, these students are unexpectedly drafted as cadets to defend against the strange creatures.

Thrust into a world of danger and uncertainty, teenagers must balance their fight for survival with the challenges of adolescence, making every day a struggle between life, death, and growing up.

6. Wedding Impossible

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, Bae Yoon Kyung

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Rom-com

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Wedding Impossible is a romantic drama that dives into a tangled web of love, ambition, and deception. When wealthy heir Lee Do Han proposes a sham marriage to struggling actress Na A Jeong, she jumps at the chance, unaware of his secret homosexuality.

Tensions rise as Do Han's ambitious younger brother, Lee Ji Han, tries to sabotage their relationship, unwilling to watch the facade unfold. With unexpected twists and emotional stakes, this series explores the complexities of desire and familial duty amidst the backdrop of an unconventional marriage.

7. Cinderella at 2 AM

Cast: Shin Hyun Been, Moon Sang Min

IMDB Rating: 9.3/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Rom-com, workplace

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cinderella at 2 AM is a charming office rom-com that follows Ha Yoon Seo, a confident and capable marketing manager who dismisses fairy-tale notions of love. Her world turns upside down when Seo Joo Won, a new employee who’s not only handsome and kind but also secretly a third-generation chaebol, enters her life.

As Joo Won's romantic ideals clash with Yoon Seo's pragmatic approach, the drama unfolds into a captivating journey of love, self-discovery, and unexpected connections.

In conclusion, TV shows with Moon Sang Min offer a captivating mix of genres that showcase the young star's versatility and talent. From his breakthrough role as Grand Prince Seongnam in Under the Queen's Umbrella to his recent performance in Wedding Impossible, Moon Sang Min has proven himself as an actor who brings depth and charm to every character.

Whether he's portraying a young detective in My Name or stepping into historical dramas and web series, each show draws viewers in, keeping them hooked. Moon Sang Min's growing repertoire of must-watch performances cements his place as a rising star in Korean entertainment.

