Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook in talks for historical drama Untold Scandal based on R-rated 2003 film of same name; Report

Son Ye Jin has been confirmed to star in a Park Chan Wook film. On the other hand, Ji Chang Wook has been busy with quite a few exciting projects this year. Now, latest reports are saying that these tow uber-talented actors are set to team up for an upcoming historical drama titled Untold Scandal. It is based on a R-rated film of the same name, which achieved global recognition back in 2003.

On October 24, a Korean media outlet reported that Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook are currently in talks to lead Untold Scandal. The series will be based on a 2003 historical film of the same name, which featured Bae Yong Joong, Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Mi Suk, Lee So Yeon, Ban Ya Choi, and more talented actors.

Despite being R-rated, this critically acclaimed film by director Lee Jae Yong, recorded over 3 million viewers. It was recognized by global critics for its artistic quality and won many accolades at film festivals both domestically and internationally.

The story, which was adapted from a French romnace classic Dangerous Liasiosn by author ierre Choderlos de Laclos, depicted the story of Joseon’s most temptress Lady Cho (played by Lee Mi Suk). When she discovers that her husband has eyes for So Ok (played by Lee So Yeon), she sends her cousin Jo Won (Bae Yong Joong), an womanizer to pursue her before her husband can.

However, things become complicated as he becomes attracted to Lady Suk (Jeon Do Yeon) instead. As the lustful acts become entangled, the devastating consequences travel beyond bedrooms.

In the reinterpreation series Untold Scandal, Son Ye Jin will likely play the role of Lady Cho, while Ji Chang Wook will transform into Jo Won. The series is seto be helmed by director Jung Ji Woo, celebrated for Tune in for Love, Eungyo, Happy End, and more acclaimed films.

It is now slated to begin filming in March next year (2025) and will premiere on Netflix following that. Anticipation runs high to witness Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook’s scorching chemistry through this unique romance storyline.

