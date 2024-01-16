Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Na Ra, Kim Jun Han, and P.O. to confirmed to lead law drama Good Partner

Good Partner is an upcoming law drama which is expected to be released in 2024. Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Na Ra, Kim Jun Han, and P.O have been confirmed to take the lead in the upcoming series. Expectations run high as the capable actors would be collaborating together for this project. Nam Ji Hyun has already shown her acting chops as a lawyer in Suspicious Partner along with Ji Chang Wook. It would be interesting to see what the actor has to offer this time around. Here are the details of the upcoming drama.

Good Partner: Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Na Ra, Kim Jun Han, and P.O. confirmed to be part of law drama

On January 16, SBS confirmed the final cast of their upcoming law drama Good Partner. Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Na Ra, Kim Jun Han, and P.O. will be taking on the lead roles in the series. The drama is expected to release sometime in 2024. Good Partner sets out to tell the story of a group of divorce lawyers who themselves deal with ups and downs in the romance world. Kim Ga Ram is directing the project. She has previously created hist like Nevertheless, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Vampire Detective and more.

Characters in Good Partner

Jang Na Ra will be playing the role of Cha Eun Kyung who is a divorce lawyer veteran. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Her life changes when she starts working with the rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri who challenges her ways and decisions. The two clash in ways and develop together.

Kim Jun Han will be taking on the role of Jung Woo Jin who leads this divorce lawyers' team. He is a kind and logical person who maintains the balance of the team. P.O. will play Jeon Eun Ho who is a bright and dedicated person and also Han Yu Ri's mentor.

