Little Women completes one year; here are top 6 most jaw-dropping plot twists from the K-drama

Little Women K-drama is a tale of three sisters Oh In Joo, Oh In Kyung and Oh In Hye (played by Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hu respectively) fighting against the evils that stand in their way while striving to overcome their internal differences. One of the main themes of the show is money and how every sister has a different relationship with it. It features a strong feminist stance with a powerful, female-centric cast, completed with shocking twists and an intriguing, mystery-based storyline. The K-drama tells a gripping story that keeps you engaged until the very end, leaving you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

A look at the top 6 plot twists featured in the K-drama that left us breathless with shock-

(Warning: Spoilers ahead)

1. The Blue Orchid that started it all (Episode 1)

Our story unfolds with a startling twist in its very first episode, as we are introduced to a sequence involving a flower, branded shoes, and death. This opening scene sets the tone for the series. Here, we meet the main characters and witness the profound impact of the friendship between Oh In Joo and Jin Hwa Young, both of whom are outcasts. In this episode, it becomes evident that Oh In Joo, the eldest of the three sisters, assumes a motherly role. However, in Jin Hwa Young, she discovers an older sister figure who looks after her.

One of the most astonishing revelations occurs gradually throughout the episode and culminates in a climactic ending: Jin Hwa Young had tragically taken her own life. Oh In Joo discovers her lifeless body in her home, leaving everyone in a state of shock. Within Hwa Young's residence, a fleeting glimpse of a blue orchid is caught, which subsequently holds symbolic significance throughout the series.

As the narrative progresses, it is unveiled that Hwa Young had been in illegal possession of the company’s slush fund, which she had been embezzling. This startling revelation is brought to light by Choi Do Il and Hwa Young's superior, Shin Hyun Min. In a pivotal development, Shin Hyun Min requests Oh In Joo's assistance in locating the hidden slush fund. However, In Joo declines the request. The episode concludes with a jolt as In Joo stumbles upon 2 billion won worth of money in a bag that Hwa Young had left for her at the Yoga center, a location previously mentioned by Hwa Young.

2. Hwa Young’s double life and Park Jae Sang being present at her house they day she died (Episode 4 and 5)

Choi Do Il reveals a startling truth to Oh In Joo: Jin Hwa Young had been leading a double life, assuming Oh In Joo's identity. Furthermore, Hwa Young had divided the entire sum of 70 billion won into seven bank accounts, all registered under Oh In Joo's name. To illustrate this revelation, Choi Do Il presents evidence such as Hwa Young's residence, her car, and even her presence in Singapore, where she posed as In Joo. This revelation leaves both In Joo and the viewers stunned.

In the next episode In Joo discovers a painting done by Hyo Rin which is the n exact replica of the scene depicting Hwa Young's suicide. When questioned about this by In Joo, Hyo Rin experiences a panic attack and subsequently disappears. She is eventually located through CCTV footage by In Hye, who discovers her in a car. As they finally locate her they find Hyo Rin in a dizzy condition and see that she was watching the CCTV footage of the car she was in. As In Joo watches the footage, a shocking realization dawns upon her: Park Jae Sang had visited Hwa Young's residence on the night of her death. This revelation plunges In Joo and the audience into a profound state of shock.

3. Oh Hye Seok dying (Episode 6 and 7)

Oh Hye Seok served as a motherly figure to In Kyung. Although she wasn't as kind to In Joo and never directly interacted with In Hye, she was still a trusted figure. In episode 6, when Won Sang Ah asks In Joo to go to Singapore for the orchid auction, she also gives her an orchid. She asks In Joo to smell it when it blooms, suggesting it will make sure that she is on her side and make her a trusted person. The orchid is later revealed to be the same blue orchid found at multiple death scenes in the show. Despite Choi Do Il's warning to In Joo that the flower could be dangerous, she still smells it. Afterward, she visits Oh Hye Seok’s room to question her about how she became rich and discuss the plans with the ledger. The scene abruptly shifts as In Joo becomes drowsy, walking down the stairs in a trance-like state after conversing with her great grandmother.

Next, In Kyung discovers In Joo seated in the room with Oh Hye Seok's lifeless body, covered in a pool of her blood. On the floor lies an orchid. Later, a suspect emerges in connection with her murder. It's revealed to be her own chef, who had been cooking for her for three years. He confesses to killing her due to a stock issue and financial losses. Both In Kyung and In Joo find the suspect's reasoning unsettling, believing there must be more to the story.

As the narrative progresses, it's unveiled that due to the deaths of almost all the Jeongran Society members, Oh Hye Seok was likely killed on instructions as well, possibly originating from Park Jae Sang.

4. Tracing Hwa Young in Singapore (Episode 8)

Jin Hwa Young's potential survival becomes a subject of suspicion, particularly from the conclusion of episode 7. In this episode, Do Il presents In Joo with an article mentioning "Oh In Joo" as a VIP attending the flower festival in Singapore. This raises doubts in both Do Il and In Joo's minds regarding whether Hwa Young is truly deceased. Realizing the urgency of the situation, they decide to accelerate their efforts to prevent the impostor from claiming the 70 billion won.

Both Do Il and In Joo embark on a journey to Singapore. There, they attempt to identify the person with the orchid tattoo, whom they believe to be the fake In Joo. Amid various missed opportunities, In Joo fervently attempts to locate the imposter, strongly suspecting it to be Hwa Young. A pivotal moment occurs when someone bidding alongside In Joo in the Orchid Festival sends her a message with phrases identical to those Sang Woo had used to tell how Hwa Young described In Joo . This communication strengthens her conviction that the fake In Joo is indeed Hwa Young.

As the story unfolds, In Joo manages to withdraw the 70 billion won. Subsequently, she follows a lead to an apartment where she was instructed by Hwa Young to go. However, upon arriving, she is taken aback to discover that it was actually Sang Ah who orchestrated the entire scenario. Sang Ah reveals her affinity for acting and discloses that the events In Joo experienced in Singapore were all part of Sang Ah's elaborate plan. Sang Ah confesses that the people around In Joo were all skilled actors, and In Joo herself was the central focus of this elaborate scheme.

In the climax of this twist-filled episode, Sang Ah searches for the money. However, upon opening the bag supposedly containing 70 billion won, she finds only bricks. As Sang Ah turns around, she is confronted by In Joo pointing a gun at her. This unexpected turn of events, stretching throughout the entire episode, effectively keeps the audience at the edge of their seats, captivated by the suspenseful plot developments.

5. Park Jae Sang’s downfall (Episode 10)

Park Jae Sang ordered for Do Il’s mother to be kept at the hospital to manipulate him into complying with his demands. He further instructs Do Il to kill his own father. Do Il agrees to this shocking proposal, which appears to involve betraying In Joo and the team. Do Il makes In Joo sign a contract to transfer her power of attorney for the 70 billion won, making it seem as though he has turned against them. However, it is later revealed that this was all part of Do Il’s intricate plan. He had orchestrated these events to deceive Park Jae Sang and had never actually betrayed In Joo.

On a news platform, In Kyung exposes Park Jae Sang’s father, Il Bok, for being responsible for the death of Yoo, the alleged victim of Do Il’s mother So Yeong. So Yeong asserts that Il Bok had murdered the man to create a slush fund worth trillions of won and had manipulated her into taking the blame for his actions. Subsequently, Park Jae Sang's true nature is revealed during one of his rallies, shocking the entire nation. A video surfaces, capturing Jae Sang murdering Sang Woo, with Sang Woo having recorded the video himself.

Meanwhile, In Kyung returns to public news and discloses how the victim, Sang Woo, had uploaded the incriminating clip onto a server before his death. He intended for In Kyung to find it after his demise. In Kyung also uncovers the truth behind the Bobae Savings Bank case. Despite these revelations, Jae Sang emerges victorious in the election. However, a shocking revelation surfaces during In Kyung's third news appearance. A clip is played during her broadcast, showing Jae Sang committing suicide by jumping off a roof. This unexpected turn of events leaves both the characters within the show and the viewers utterly stunned, highlighting the impact of this gripping plot twist.

6. Is Jin Hwa Young actually alive? (Episode 11)

In Joo finds herself arrested and accused of stealing the 70 billion won, despite her international account balance being $0. As she becomes ensnared in the legal process, she is detained in prison. In Kyung dedicates herself to aiding In Joo in escaping the clutches of this case. A series of events unfolds, during which Sang Ah makes persistent efforts to have In Joo convicted. Sang Ah resorts to threats, including the mention of potential harm to In Joo's family. Adding to the complexity, Choi Do Il, who had initially sided with In Joo, appears in court as a witness against her. These developments leave In Joo feeling utterly powerless.

However, a significant shift transpires during the court proceedings. Choi Do Il testifies and, while initially confirming the accusations against In Joo, he later reveals to the court that In Joo was merely a pawn in Sang Ah's elaborate plan. As In Joo concludes her statement in court, a surprising entrance captures everyone's attention. A woman enters the courtroom from behind, leaving In Kyung, Jong Ho, Sang Ha, and In Joo in a state of astonishment. This woman turns out to be none other than Hwa Young!

The revelation of Hwa Young being alive constitutes one of the most astonishing plot twists in the series, catching both the characters within the story and the viewers completely off guard. This unexpected turn of events underscores the show's ability to captivate and surprise its audience, showcasing its compelling storytelling.

Little Women is truly one of a kind show with its amazing plot twists and engaging storyline. It is easily one of the best K-dramas of 2022 and definitely a must watch.

Check out the official trailer here-

