PICS: BTS’ RM shares snippets with V after graduating as elite military trainees; fans react

BTS leader RM has updated photos from the military graduation ceremony with his fellow group member V!

The septet is currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. In December 2023, RM and V enrolled for the official army training. On January 16 KST, the duo successfully completed their training at Nonsan Training Center and the pictures from their graduation ceremony are doing rounds on social media. The duo has also received top honors at the ceremony as they are among the six elite trainees recognized for their exemplary performance.

BTS RM’s shares photos with group mate V from military graduation ceremony

BTS’ RM has shared pictures on his Instagram with the caption, “Loyalty!” He has posted a solo photo and another one with his group mate V (Taehyung). In one of the pictures, the duo has raised their arms in a triumphant salute. Lastly, RM has uploaded the picture of the military graduation certificate as well.

Some pictures and videos from the military graduation ceremony have also surfaced online, where BTS’ RM and V are seen wearing the army uniforms. The former also delivered a powerful speech at the special occasion. BTS ARMY couldn't stop appreciating the leader for his oratory skills and were overjoyed to see their favorite K-pop idols getting honored for their exceptional performances during the training sessions.

Here is an excerpt from RM’s speech: “I would like to express my gratitude to the squad leaders and executives. Thanks to them, I was able to complete many training sessions in a rewarding, meaningful, and fun manner.”

Fans shared heartwarming messages for the BTS members as they graduated with flying colors!

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

BTS’ RM and V’s latest endeavors

Before joining the military, BTS RM appeared as a featured artist in a song titled Smoke Sprite by So!YoON, the member of a South Korean indie rock band named SE SO NEON. The rapper was also part of the 2023 song Don't Ever Say Love Me by singer Colde.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V made his solo debut with his album Layover, which consisted of various tracks such as Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Rainy Days and more. All of his latest songs turned out to be massive commercial hits.

