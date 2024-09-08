Jang Nara, Nam Ji Hyun’s Good Partner tops September drama brand reputation rankings; Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door follows close

Good Partner, the ongoing legal drama starring Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun has topped the September drama brand reputation rankings. While Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door emerged in the top 3.

On September 8, 2024, the drama brand reputation rankings for the month of September were announced by the Korean Business Research Institute.

The rankings are calculated after a thorough analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, community awareness, interaction, and viewership indexes of 19 popular K-dramas which encapsulated big data ranging from August 8 to September 8.

Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun starrer legal drama Good Partner emerged victorious at the number 1 position with a reputation index of 11,915,392. The high-ranking phrases for Good Partner came to be “Jang Nara”, “Nam Ji Hyun” and “Choi Yoo Na.” On the other hand, the highest-ranking terms were “divorce”, “stand alone” and “break up.” The positivity-negativity analysis report for the drama had a score of 82.47 percent positive reactions.

Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic swept off the second position on the ranking with a 7,077,135 reputation index.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s ongoing romantic comedy K-drama Love Next Door came in hot at number 3 with a reputation score of 5,587,571. Love Next Door is currently airing on tvN and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Love Next Door follows the story of two childhood friends Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu who reunite after years as complicated adults and get the chance to find true love in each other.

Your Honor stars Kim Do Hoon, Son Hyun Joo, and Kim Myung Min which took fourth place with a 4,220,345 brand reputation index. Rounding off the top 5 for the month, Byun Yo Han’s suspense thriller K-drama Black Out took the 5th spot with a reputation index of 4,210,318.

Check out the full list of September drama brand reputation rankings:

Good Partner Beauty and Mr. Romantic Love Next Door Your Honor Black Out Su Ji and U Ri The Auditors The Frog The Tyrant Queen Woo Serendipity’s Embrace Perfect Family Snow White’s Revenge Romance in the House The Brave Yong Su Jeong “Bad Memory Eraser Cinderella at 2 AM Miran of the Junk Shop DNA Lover

