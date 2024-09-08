Love Next Door Ep 8 Preview: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min lose sleep after surprise love confession; Watch

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s ongoing romantic comedy K-drama Love Next Door has succeeded in turning several heads with its interesting storyline and spectacular acting performances. Love Next Door revealed a preview of its upcoming episode 8, revealing how Jung Hae In is panicking after confessing love to Jung So Min.

On September 8, 2024, Love Next Door unveiled the preview of its upcoming episode 8 later tonight. The new episode will finally mark the completion of the rom-com’s first half, with the storyline making a drastic turn.

The new preview begins with Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo, who is shown in his bedroom freaking out after making a surprise love confession to his childhood best friend and first love, Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryu.

Choi Seung Ho is panicking and asking himself questions like whether he was too hasty in making the confession or too overwhelming. He constantly spirals from being happy about the confession and second doubting it.

Jung Hae In later questions if he could only say that Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min) was “driving me crazy” and he wonders how will he face her tomorrow. While on the other hand, Bae Seok Ryu has lost sleep too after the surprise love confession from Choi Seung Hyo and to keep herself calm she is shown cutting air on a cutting board with a serious expression.

The preview has increased anticipation for the upcoming episode 8 of Love Next Door, finally hinting that Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu’s love story might take a leap ahead.

Watch the Love Next Door episode 8 preview here:

Love Next Door premiered on August 17, 2024, and releases new episodes every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and is also available for streaming on Netflix.

Jung Hae In is a popular South Korean actor who is set to lead the highly awaited action movie I, The Executioner (Veteran 2) with Hwang Jung Min set to release on September 13 in South Korea. He is well known for K-dramas Something in the Rain, D.P., Snowdrop, A Piece of Your Mind, One Spring Night, and Prison Playbook.

