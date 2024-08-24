The Frog Full Review: Go Min Si and Kim Yoon Seok’s consistent performances outshine the inconsistent plot— with a standout role

“Do you know what they call people like us? The Frogs”

The classic Korean proverb, "A stone thrown without thinking can kill a frog," means that careless actions can often hurt others. This is the entire premise of The Frog. The series focuses on the innocent bystanders who are caught in the crossfire. However, the more tragic aspect is that, despite being victims, they are not recognized as such. As their pain is constantly ignored, they eventually succumb to their misfortune.

The Frog Full Review

Name: The Frog

Premiere date: August 23, 2024

Cast: Go Min Si, Kim Yoon Seok, Park Chanyeol, Yoon Kye Sang, Lee Jung Eun, Park Ji-hwan

Director: Mo Wan Il

Writer: Son Ho Young

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Psychological, Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

The Frog Plot

The story unfolds in the present, featuring Jeon Youn Ha, who oversees a quiet vacation cottage nestled in the heart of the woods. His peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman named Yoo Sung A suddenly appears. Chaos begins to ensue due to the woman’s erratic behavior, as Jeon Youn Ha desperately tries to protect his loved ones.

A flashback reveals that in the early 2000s, Koo Sang Joon was the one who managed a similar Holiday Inn. Koo Sang Joon lived there with his family, but one fateful summer, a devastating event at the cottage caused him to lose everything. From family problems to financial instability, his suffering continued into the present.

During that time, Yoon Bo Min was a police officer stationed at the nearest substation to the cottage. Now, 20 years later, Yoon Bo Min has transferred to a substation as its chief near Jeon Youn Ha’s premises and begins to closely observe him.

The Frog’s positives

The series begins with a compelling story that immediately piques curiosity. Go Min Si’s character is both complex and straightforward. Her erratic behavior and sudden outbursts keep viewers on edge, hinting at a deeper, unresolved background. Despite her clear antagonistic role, there’s no ambiguity about her intentions. Whenever she appears on screen, significant events follow, making her one of the most consistent and impactful characters in the show.

However, Kim Yoon Seok’s character, Jeon Youn Ha, is marked by profound moral ambiguity. He conceals a murder at his rental property and goes to great lengths to keep it hidden, despite having evidence. Yet, his constant struggle with guilt and haunting memories is evident. Ultimately, he finds the courage to confront the truth and protect his loved ones, showcasing remarkable character growth.

Another surprising appearance is EXO’s Chanyeol as Goo Kiho. His character portrays the pervasive impact of bullying, illustrating how childhood trauma can extend into adulthood. Shrouded in mystery, Goo Kiho’s actions are unpredictable, adding to the suspense. His storyline, focused on revenge and overcoming generational trauma, is essential to the narrative, establishing him as a key player in the story.

A key character who adds depth and context to the story is Koo Sang Joon. As he becomes entangled in uncontrollable events, his life spirals into chaos, underscoring the main theme of the series. His struggles serve as a stark contrast to Jeon Youn Ha, enriching the narrative and reinforcing the story’s core message.

The Frog’s negatives

The plotline of the series takes a confusing turn in the middle, stalling the narrative. The intentions of certain characters remain unclear, and the lack of sufficient backstory hinders progression. Additionally, the story often falls into clichéd patterns, leading to moments where the plot feels stagnant. The frequent shifts between past and present can also add to the confusion.

The Frog’s performances

Go Min Si captivates from the start with her mysterious persona, piercing gaze, and indifferent reactions, making the plot gripping. As the story unfolds, her character grows increasingly unpredictable and erratic, a transformation that Go Min Si navigates with impressive ease.

Kim Yoon Seok's portrayal of Jeon Yeong Ha is equally noteworthy. His calm demeanor, paired with subtle hints of intuition and looming dread, adds significant depth to his performance. Additionally, his gradual transformation into a formidable and compelling figure further highlights his impressive range and character development.

Yoon Kye Sang delivers a powerful performance that profoundly impacts the audience, leaving a lasting impression long after the credits roll. His portrayal is not only moving but also deeply memorable, ensuring that his performance resonates with viewers for days to come. Moreover, EXO’s Chanyeol also impresses by revealing both his vulnerable and bold sides, unafraid to take decisive actions.

The Frog: Final Verdict

The show grabs your attention right from the start, cranking up your curiosity with its intriguing build-up. As it dives into darker territory, things only get more gripping. While there are a few plot holes and moments where the story hits a standstill, the series stays fresh and engaging. It's the perfect binge-watch for the weekend—grab some popcorn, settle in, and let the show sweep you away!

